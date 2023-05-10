Smart Home Automation Market Size to Worth 401.87 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.6 % | Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extrapolate is delighted to announce the publication of its most recent market research report on the smart home automation market size globally.

The global Smart Home Automation Market size was worth around USD 61.33 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow around USD 401.87 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% between 2023 and 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Covered in the Report:

ABB

com, Inc.

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

FIBAR GROUP S.A.

General Electric Company

GM Modular Pvt. Ltd.

Google LLC

Havells Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

Panasonic Life Solutions India Private Limited

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Snap One, LLC

Tata Power

Wipro

Segmental Analysis

Market Segmentation by:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Connection

Wired

Wireless

Hybrid

By Application

Security

Lighting

Entertainment

HVAC & Energy Management

Smart Kitchen

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Key Drivers:

Opportunities:

The smart home automation market is rapidly evolving, with vast potential for growth and development. Currently, the market is expanding significantly, driven by increasing customer demand for advanced specifications. In the upcoming years, this growth will likely continue in a trajectory path, offering several opportunities for market participants seeking to enter the industry.

Regional Analysis

The smart home automation market is thoroughly examined in this study, including the competitive environment and company profiles of the top players. Additionally, it thoroughly analyzes the market positions in important regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

