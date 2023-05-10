Norsk Hydro: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2023

English Norwegian

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Norsk Hydro ASA was held on May 10, 2023. The Annual General Meeting was held as a hybrid meeting.

All proposals on the agenda provided in the notice of the Annual General Meeting published on April 17, 2023, were adopted, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 5.65 per share. In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved a capital reduction by cancellation of own shares, and by redemption and cancellation of shares held by the Norwegian State.

The dividend will be paid on May 23, 2023, to shareholders as of May 10, 2023, and who are listed in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository as of May 12, 2023. The share will be traded ex-dividend from May 11, 2023.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached and are also available on hydro.com/generalmeeting.





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

