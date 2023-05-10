The Global Voltage Regulators Market Reached A Value Of US$ 2.65 Billion In 2022, It Is Expected To Reach US$ 3.6 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.0% During 2022-2030.| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Voltage Regulators Market Reached A Value Of US$ 2.65 Billion In 2022, It Is Expected To Reach US$ 3.6 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.0% During 2022-2030. A voltage regulator is an electronic device that maintains a constant and fixed voltage level. The device operates automatically and adjusts the voltage according to the user's specifications.

The voltage regulator compensates for output fluctuations resulting from the support mechanism. Primarily, there are two categories of voltage regulators: linear voltage regulators and switching voltage regulators. Several end-user industries, including electronics, automotive, power distribution, etc., utilize these devices to ensure voltage consistency in the vast majority of electronic equipment and devices.

Segmentation Overview:

Deployment Outlook:

A linear voltage regulator is a circuit that controls the intensity of output from a linear power supply. It is used to convert variable voltages in one direction. The circuit can be viewed as an alternative to conventional series and parallel circuits for applications involving high power supplies and large-capacity batteries.

A toggling voltage regulator is a circuit that regulates an electronic device's output voltage. It helps regulate the high and low power supply to the connected devices. Switching regulators are utilized in a variety of applications, including computers, telecommunications systems, and electric vehicles, among others. In high-frequency applications, such as RF circuits, they are more efficient due to their reduced size and lower noise figure compared to conventional linear regulators.

Organization Size Outlook:

The automotive industry was the greatest application segment, accounting for more than forty percent of global revenue. During the forecast period, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is anticipated to have a positive effect on industry growth. The expanding electronics industry in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil is anticipated to propel the development of the voltage regulator market over the forecast period. The increasing use of switching regulators in electronic manufacturing facilities' power distribution systems is also likely to stimulate demand. Other applications include industrial and residential construction, which are projected to account for 16% of total market volume by 2030 due to the increasing number of installations at residences and offices in developed nations such as the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, etc.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region from 2022 to 2030. Growth in this region will be driven by China and India due to rapid industrialization coupled with rising demand for electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops. A growing manufacturing sector in these countries will further drive the market. Europe is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for products from key industries including electronics and automotive across Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers and Restraints:

The factors driving the market of voltage regulator devices are their benefits offered like the ease of use, compact size, low cost and lesser noise. Also with the advancement of technology, the applications of voltage regulators are increasing greatly in fields like communication technology, consumer electronics, and automobiles that have automated systems. With this, the demand of voltage regulator is increasing thereby growing the market demand of the devices substantially in the market.

The factors restraining the growth of voltage regulators are its low speed of producing output voltage when considering mechanical voltage regulators. Also, the components of voltage regulators require a regular maintenance and replacements which make them tedious to use. In case of electronic voltage regulators, higher cost of devices and poor current overload capacity are major factors restraining the growth of voltage regulator market.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Texas Instruments

Cypress Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

RICOH Electronics

Infineon Technologies

Microchip

ROHM Semiconductor

Eaton

Maxim Integrated

Intersil

Vishay Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

Diodes

Torex Semiconductor

Vicor

Toshiba

Semtech

Others

By Type

Linear Voltage Regulator

Switching Voltage Regulation

By Technology

Electronics

Power Transmission and Distribution

Automotive

Industrial Automation

Others

By Application

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

BFSI

IT and telecom

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

