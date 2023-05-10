Global Digital Patient Monitoring (DPM) Devices Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 778.69 Billion by 2032, at 23.6% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Wireless Sensor Technology, mHealth, Telehealth, Wearable Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring); By Product; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global digital patient monitoring (DPM) devices market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 93.47 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 778.69 Billion by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 23.6% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Digital Patient Monitoring (DPM) Devices? How Big is Digital Patient Monitoring (DPM) Devices Market Size & Share?

Overview

Digital patient monitoring devices are a kind of medical technology that permits health care licenses to distantly observe and trace the essential symptoms and health footing of the patients. The rapidly rising demand for the digital patient monitoring devices market can be attributed to the fact that these symptoms can be conveyed to doctors electronically and can also be combined with the EHR. This permits the providers to constantly observe the patient abolishing the requirement of periodic hospital visits.

Growing demand for constant monitoring gadgets and the growing existence of dangerous illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are elements pushing the market's growth. The augmentation of the industry can be credited to the growth in demand for monitoring gadgets utilized to evaluate, allocate, register, and exhibit a diversity of biometric data, including temperature, blood pressure, and blood oxygen saturation level.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abbott

Athenahealth

Biotronik SE & CO. KG

FitBit

Garmin Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. AB

Masimo

Medtronic

Prominent Market Drivers

The increase in dangerous illnesses : The increasing aggregate of dangerous illnesses such as stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease pushes the demand for these devices. For instance, as per the WHO, approximately 422 million people worldwide have diabetes. The aggregate of asthma patients, dangerous obstructive pulmonary disease patients (COPD), and escalated existence of tobacco smoking is proliferating speedily.

: The increasing aggregate of dangerous illnesses such as stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease pushes the demand for these devices. For instance, as per the WHO, approximately 422 million people worldwide have diabetes. The aggregate of asthma patients, dangerous obstructive pulmonary disease patients (COPD), and escalated existence of tobacco smoking is proliferating speedily. Remote approachability : As per the WHO, approximately 235 million people develop asthma. Therefore, peak flow meters which are utilized to measure respiration rate, are growingly utilized. The digital patient monitoring devices market size is expanding due to the coherence by which it is managed, conveyed, and remotely approachable. Prominent market players are undertaking several strategies to augment the industry, including collaboration, alliance, innovation, instigation, and affiliation.

: As per the WHO, approximately 235 million people develop asthma. Therefore, peak flow meters which are utilized to measure respiration rate, are growingly utilized. The digital patient monitoring devices market size is expanding due to the coherence by which it is managed, conveyed, and remotely approachable. Prominent market players are undertaking several strategies to augment the industry, including collaboration, alliance, innovation, instigation, and affiliation. Wearable technology : The increasing acceptance of apparel remote devices is another element fuelling the market's augmentation. By combining clinical maladies with important barometers, wearable technology assists in identifying several dangerous illnesses.

: The increasing acceptance of apparel remote devices is another element fuelling the market's augmentation. By combining clinical maladies with important barometers, wearable technology assists in identifying several dangerous illnesses. Usefulness to patients: The market is driven by an amalgamation of technological, demographic, and societal elements. Digital patient monitoring devices market sales are soaring with the evolution of the market. It is apparent that contemporary and inventive digital patient monitoring devices surface, providing even more progressive potency and pronounced usefulness to patients and healthcare providers alike.

Top Report Findings

The increasing aggregate of dangerous illnesses such as stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease is pushing the demand for these devices.

The market is essentially divided into type, product, and region.

The leading region of the market in North America

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Constant tracking of patients : One of the critical advantages of digital patient monitoring devices is that they permit constant tracking of patients even when they are outside the hospital and clinic. This can especially be advantageous for patients with dangerous illnesses or those that need repeated monitoring as it can assist in lessening the requirement for hospitalization and permit the patients to stay at their homes.

: One of the critical advantages of digital patient monitoring devices is that they permit constant tracking of patients even when they are outside the hospital and clinic. This can especially be advantageous for patients with dangerous illnesses or those that need repeated monitoring as it can assist in lessening the requirement for hospitalization and permit the patients to stay at their homes. Precise data : These devices can also provide healthcare professionals with additionally extensive and precise data than conventional monitoring methods, which can enhance the perfection of illnesses and remedial plans.

: These devices can also provide healthcare professionals with additionally extensive and precise data than conventional monitoring methods, which can enhance the perfection of illnesses and remedial plans. Lessening physical visits: An added advantage of digital patient monitoring devices is that they can lessen the overload on healthcare systems by reducing the requirement for physical visits and hospitalizations. This can be especially advantageous for distant or destitute areas where the approach to healthcare systems must be restricted.

Segmental Analysis

The diagnostic monitoring segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth

Based on the product, the diagnostic monitoring segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. Digital patient monitoring devices market demand is on the rise due to the progression in technology, growing demand for customized healthcare, and the increasing dominance of dangerous illnesses.

The wireless sensor technology segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on type, the wireless sensor technology segment accounted for the largest market share. Digital patient monitoring devices market trends include wireless blood glucose monitors, pulse oximeters, and wearable gadgets that can trace a broad gamut of physiological data. Also, growing demand for distant patient monitoring technologies that permit patients to handle their health from the solace of their own homes.

Digital Patient Monitoring (DPM) Devices Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Geographic Overview

North America: This region held the largest digital patient monitoring devices market share, including increasing healthcare disbursement and an escalating geriatric population. The covid-19 pandemic has additionally escalated the acceptance of remote monitoring technologies, especially amidst the elderly populace and patients with dangerous illnesses.

Asia Pacific: Several elements have prompted the growth in Asia Pacific, namely growing healthcare disbursement, the consciousness of dangerous illnesses, and an increasing geriatric populace. With the increasing prosperity of countries such as India and China, there is an accelerated demand for superior healthcare services which is driving the market growth in the region.

Browse the Detail Report “Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Wireless Sensor Technology, mHealth, Telehealth, Wearable Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring); By Product; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-patient-monitoring-devices-market

Recent Developments

In April 2021, Garmin Ltd. announced the launch of a new wearable device, the Venu 2, which includes advanced health monitoring features such as respiration and menstrual cycle tracking.

In August 2021, Garmin Ltd. announced the launch of a new sleep-tracking feature for its smartwatches, which uses advanced algorithms to monitor users' sleep quality.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices market report based on Type, Product, and region:

By Type Outlook

Wireless Sensor Technology mHealth Telehealth Wearable

Remote Patient Monitoring Hospital Inpatient Ambulatory Patient Smart Home Healthcare



By Product Outlook

Diagnostic Monitoring Vital Sign Monitors Sleep Monitors Fetal Monitors Neuromonitors Other Monitors

Therapeutic Monitoring Insulin Monitors Respiratory Monitors Other Monitors



By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

