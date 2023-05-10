Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2023: Players Include RadNet, Alliance Healthcare Services, Sonic Healthcare and Dignity Health

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diagnostic imaging services market is expected to grow from $494.30 billion in 2022 to $517.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72%. The diagnostic imaging services market is expected to reach $646.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.72%.

Major players in the diagnostic imaging services market market are RadNet Inc., Alliance Healthcare Services Inc., Sonic Healthcare, Novant Health (MedQuest Associates Inc.), Dignity Health, In Health Group, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Shields MRI, I-MED Radiology Network (Permira), Sonic Healthcare, Medquest Associates Inc./Novant Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, RAYUS Radiology, and Hitachi Ltd.

Diagnostic imaging services are used to peer into the body to help identify the underlying causes of an illness or damage and to validate a diagnosis. Diagnostic imaging services include provision of easy, noninvasive and painless diagnostic techniques that can create pictures of the structures and activities inside your body.



The main type of diagnostic imaging services include X-ray imaging, ultrasound, magnetic resource imaging, computed tomography, nuclear imaging and mammography. The X-ray diagnostic imaging services is used for X-ray imaging and diagnosis. X-ray imaging use electromagnetic waves to create picture of body parts inside the body.X-rays are the oldest and most commonly used medical imaging test. The diagnostics are applied in cardiology, gynecology/OBS, orthopedics & musculoskeletal, oncology, neurology and spine and general imaging. The diagnostic imaging services are used in hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory imaging centers and others.



The diagnostic imaging services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides diagnostic imaging services market statistics, including diagnostic imaging services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an diagnostic imaging services market share, detailed diagnostic imaging services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the diagnostic imaging services industry. This diagnostic imaging services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Adoption of artificail intelligence is a key trend in the diagnostic imaging services market. The players in the diagnostic imaging services market are focusing on the adoption of artificial intelligence and the use of blockchain technology to revolutionize diagnostic imaging. Artificial intelligence, or AI, is the emulation of human intelligence by machines to perform tasks that call for humans specifically. Companies in the market are using artificial intelligence to improve diagnostic imaging services.

For example, in November 2021, Royal Philips, a US-based company engaged in health technology, launched new AI-enabled innovations in MR imaging. Philips' new MR portfolio of intelligent integrated solutions is designed to streamline workflows, speed up MR exams, help ensure the sustainability and efficiency of radiology operations and optimize diagnostic quality. Similarly, in December 2021, Medo, a Canada-based company engaged in using artificial intelligence (AI), entered into a partnership with Medical Imaging Consultants (MIC), a Canada-based radiology company, to improve diagnostic imaging services.



North America was the largest region in the diagnostic imaging services market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the diagnostic imaging services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the Diagnostic Imaging Services Market market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rise in incidents of chronic illness across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the diagnostic imaging services market going forward. Diagnostic imaging services such as ultrasound, fluoroscopy or nuclear medicine, radiographs and CT scans are used to view the inside the body to diagnose various non-communicable or chronic diseases.



The diagnostic imaging services market includes revenues earned by entities by diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy and PET scans. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



