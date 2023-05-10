Real Time Bidding Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 19.7 billion at a 19.40% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Real Time Bidding Market By Auction Type (Open and Invited Auction), Advertisement Format (Video and Image), and End User (Media & Entertainment, Travel & Luxury, Retail & eCommerce, Mobile Apps, Games) — Global Forecast till 2030.

Market Analysis

The global real time bidding market will touch USD 19.7 billion at a 19.40% CAGR by 2030, as per the present Market Research Future report.

Rising Smartphone Penetration to Boost Market Growth

Smartphone use has significantly increased among consumers of all ages, but particularly among millennials. Many programs can operate on the operating systems of smartphones. The accessibility of the internet has increased significantly over the past few years, creating new platforms for real-time bidding market. Most real-time bidding now takes place on social media sites. Smartphone-using customers play a crucial role in real-time bidding industry. Sales of smartphones have risen alongside rising consumer per capita income both in developed & developing countries.

Real Time Bidding Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global real time bidding market report include:

Google LLC (US)

Facebook, Inc. (US)

Adobe Inc. (US)

PubMatic, Inc. (US)

Smaato, Inc. (US

WPP PLC (UK)

YANDEX LLC (Russia)

The Rubicon Project, Inc. (US)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (US

Criteo (France)

MEDIAMATH, INC. (US)

AppNexus (US), MoPub (US)

Match2One AB (Sweden)

Verizon Media (US).

Real-Time Bidding Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Real Time Bidding Market Size by 2030 USD 19.7 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 19.40% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques in RTB platforms is an opportunity in the market that allows the service providers to offer innovative features to its customers and help them generate more revenue. Key Market Drivers Increasing investments in digital marketing and a significant number of internet users are the key driving factors for the adoption of RTB services in the region.

Opportunities

Growing Investments in E-Commerce Industry to offer Robust Opportunities

The demand for the real-time bidding has grown as e-commerce investment has surged. Due to increased investments from developed economies, numerous small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses will obtain exceptional shares in the future. There are numerous real-time bidding alternatives now thanks to the development of e-commerce technologies. The quantity of time spent online has increased, as has the volume of online content that is now available. As a result, investors use strong tools for the intended audience to invest more money in real-time bidding.

Restraints and Challenges

Cybersecurity Issues to act as Market Restraint

Cybersecurity issues, data privacy breach, and compliance with strict regulations may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global real time bidding market is bifurcated based on end user, advertisement format, and auction type.

By auction type, open auction will lead the market over the forecast period. All buyers and bidders in the relevant industry are welcome at open auctions. Real-time sales and purchases are made for the ad impressions. At open auctions, anyone can take part and can purchase the impressions that are being offered by bidders.

By advertisement format, videos will domineer the market over the forecast period. Compared to RTB pictures, advertisement format videos draw a larger audience. Videos have a variety of graphics, which drives up the price.

By end user, retail & e-commerce will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Retail and e-commerce behemoths rely heavily on marketing strategies to generate money. To eliminate human error and resource waste, marketing solutions are necessary. These businesses may offer customized adverts to each user thanks to real-time bidding.

COVID-19 Analysis

Supply chain disruptions, shifts in demand, economic conditions, as well as the short- and long-term effects of the new coronavirus, all had a detrimental effect on the expansion of real time bidding business. An outbreak like this has halted economic activity, sending the global economy into a very deep recession. Additionally, because of the roots that go back to China, supply systems around the world experienced closure and unheard-of interruption. The worldwide real time bidding market has returned to normal after the lifting of locks and limitations everywhere.

Regional Analysis

North America to Head Real Time Bidding Market

Real-time binding is most popular in North America, with Asia Pacific coming in second due to the region's high smartphone usage. Also, the amount of time that these people spend consuming online content is increasing. Advertisers are concentrating on integrating RTB solutions in their business operations in order to target these clients. The North American real-time bidding industry is expanding as a result of rising e-commerce investment, which in turn promotes expansion and modernization of media programs.

The local population's rising demand for online content fuels the expansion of the market in neighboring nations. The North American real-time bidding market has grown as a result of well-known market participants, a thriving digital marketing industry, and cutting-edge bidding software. The supply-side platform's widespread network in North American region is largely to blame for the market's expansion. In North America in comparison to other areas, the industry is expanding quickly since advertisers are using real-time bidding systems for the majority of their operations.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Real Time Bidding Market

Nonetheless, during the projected period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. The expansion of enterprise use of cutting-edge marketing technologies is responsible for the increase throughout APAC. The attention demonstrated by the top leading key organizations in the Asia Pacific region, particularly towards India, China, and Japan, leading to the high hopes of growth rate, has led to the expectation that this region will be the fastest-growing market for Real-Time Bidding.

High future potential in quickly growing economies like India and Japan are also credited with the region's expansion. The only factors contributing to this region's success in the market are its local advantages, which include low setup costs, easy access to resources, and a huge population of competent workers.

Due to the existence of multiple domestic and foreign industry players, the real time bidding market is fragmented and incredibly competitive. They have used a variety of techniques, including joint ventures, collaborations, global expansions, contracts, new product releases, and more, to remain competitive and meet the clients' expanding needs. Large corporations are also heavily funding R&D projects to bolster their portfolios and establish a foothold in the market.

