TFE Times Ranks Robinson’s Master’s Programs in Finance, Data Science & Analytics, Quantitative Risk Analysis and Marketing Among Nation’s Best

Atlanta, Georgia, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four specialized master’s degree programs offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are among the nation’s best in new rankings from TFE Times. All four programs rose in the 2023 rankings.

“We are proud TFE Times recognizes these programs as outstanding,” said Brian Jennings, senior associate dean for graduate and non-degree programs. “Our continued rise in these rankings is a testament to the quality of our programs, the stature of our faculty, and the excellence of our students.”

TFE Times calculates its rankings using six components related to student quality, program selectivity, and career outcomes. Learn more at https://tfetimes.com/best-graduate-schools.

