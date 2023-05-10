Smartphone Operating System Market Projected to Grow at a 20.00% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Smartphone Operating System Market By Type, By Operating System, By Region and Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2023 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 6.26% by the end of 2030.

The global smartphone operating system market is witnessing rapid revenue growth. Factors such as deep integrations of advanced technologies and vast developments of efficient operating systems delivering optimized performance and applications drive market growth. The market perceives increasing launches of new mobile operating system interfaces, which foster the smartphone OS market revenues, replacing existing Oss.

Besides, substantial R&D investments into the development of operating systems boost the smartphone OS market size. The smartphone OS market is expected to grow exponentially in the future. Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the global smartphone operating system market is poised to register approximately 20.00% CAGR during the forecasted period (2023 – 2030).

The android and iOS mobile operating systems dominate the market. Based on individual preferences, some prefer android, and some prefer iOS, while others prefer android and iOS. Android has a few legacy advantages, and it supports a wide range of devices and hardware, making it displaceable for its users. Its additional advantage is that it has a wider user base, so bugs and issues are reported and resolved quickly.

Players leading the smartphone operating system market are:

Apple, Inc. (US),

Google, Inc. (US),

Microsoft Corporation (US),

Linux Foundation (US),

Blackberry Limited (US),

Jolla OY (Finland),

Hewlett Packard (US),

Nokia Corporation (Finland),

Qualcomm (US)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Smartphone Operating System Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Smartphone Operating System Market CAGR during 2023-2030 20.00% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing propagation of internet-based services

Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the global smartphone operating system market appears fragmented with many well-established players. They incorporate strategic approaches, such as acquisition, partnership, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launch, to gain a competitive advantage and stay at the market forefront.

Market players significantly invest in developing and launching new smartphone operating systems. They partner with tech giants to gain access to their new android-based operating system for entry-level smartphones in rapidly developing companies.

For instance, on Apr.16, 2023, Huawei announced that its operating system, Harmony OS, has become more popular, beating android and IOS with a very useful feature. Harmony OS has many features like android and iOS and some exclusive features that are not seen in the top two.

In another instance, on Jan 17, 2023, Apostrophy AG, a Swiss privacy-first OS software startup, unveiled a new smartphone operating system that focuses on privacy first. AphyOS, the company's software, is built with GrapheneOS, an open-source Android version. It works by segregating apps to prevent tracking of user behavior. By default, Aphy can run Android apps without Google's Mobile Services or Play Store.

Segments

The smartphone operating system market forecast is segmented into type, operating system, and region. The type segment is sub-segmented into open source and closed source. The operating system segment is sub-segmented into android, iOS, Blackberry, Symbian, and others.

The android segment accounts for the largest market share among various operating systems in the market. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of Android-based smartphones and demand for open-source applications on the play store.

The android operating system sub-segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. On the other hand, though the market share of iOS is considerably high, the sub-segment iOS operating system witnesses slower market growth. iOS specifically supports Apple phones and does not support an open-source platform, limiting the usage of this operating system.

Industry Trends

Most people upgrade their OS from time to time to have the latest version of the operating system and enhance their smartphone operations. The rising number of smartphone users and the proliferation of advanced operating systems escalate the smartphone OS market value. Increasing digitalization is another major factor fuelling the smartphone operating system market growth.

Furthermore, the high adoption of mobile applications acts as a major tailwind for the growth of the smartphone operating system market. The increasing awareness about different mobile applications like fitness apps, GPS maps, gaming, and much more boosts the growth of the market. The increasing focus on designing operating systems compatible with smartphones, tablets, PDAs, computers, and laptops influences the market growth.

Geographical Analysis

North America dominates the global smartphone operating system market. The largest market share is attributed to the vast advancements in operating systems and related technologies. The well-established infrastructure in the region allows faster development and implementation of advanced technologies. Moreover, the growing use of mobile devices for payments drives the growth of the smartphone operating system market in the region.

With the increasing popularity of smartphones, the US and Canada lead the North American smartphone operating system market. Additionally, the strong presence of notable OS developers & providers, such as Apple Inc. and Google, pushes the regional market growth. Also, the augmented demand and availability of quality smartphones in the region drive the market's growth.

Europe gains the second spot globally in terms of smartphone operating system market revenues. The market is driven by vast advances in operating system technologies and the proliferation of smartphones in the region. Factors such as the increasing adoption of smartphone operating system technologies stimulate market growth in the region. The European smartphone operating system market is expected to grow fabulously during the review period.

The Asia Pacific region also accounts for a promising smartphone operating system market. The region is witnessing a rapid expansion stage in the smartphone OS market. The availability of cost-competitive technologies and developers positively impacts the region's market share. Besides, rising numbers of smartphone users and vast smartphone industries in the region boost the market size. With their presence in many smartphone industries, China, Japan, and India hold sizable shares in the regional market.

