Inspect Announces Strategic Collaboration with Polygon Labs to Accelerate NFT Ecosystem and Community Growth

"We are elated to collaborate with Polygon Labs, a company that aligns with our vision for the future of NFTs and the wider blockchain landscape. This alliance empowers us to explore new avenues for progress and innovation while equipping our community with the necessary tools and resources to flourish in this dynamic digital realm," said Oliver Cohen, President of Inspect.

Inspect's foremost goal has consistently been to support and empower its community by creating and fostering state-of-the-art tools and analytics that enhance decision-making and social ecosystems. In collaboration with Polygon Labs, the organization seeks to broaden its scope and establish a stronger, more diverse, and interconnected NFT environment. This cooperation enables both parties to capitalize on their collective knowledge, resources, and technologies to develop novel and distinct NFT use cases, encourage wider adoption, and deliver a smooth user experience for their respective communities.



"We're thrilled to have Inspect in the Polygon ecosystem, a company that shares our passion for advancing the NFT and blockchain ecosystems. By leveraging their expertise, resources, and technologies, they’re helping to foster an environment ripe for innovation and growth. We’re excited to see Inspect develop groundbreaking tools and services that cater to the needs of the Polygon community and expand the NFT ecosystem as a whole. We're eager to see the remarkable advancements that will emerge from Inspect’s efforts and look forward to a future of continued growth and success in this ecosystem," said Sanket Shah, Head of Growth at Polygon Labs.

Primary objectives of the collaboration encompass:



Integrating Polygon-based NFTs into Inspect's platform, boosting the ecosystem's interoperability and accessibility.

Inspect creating innovative tools and services customized to address the needs of the Polygon community.

Research and development endeavors to investigate new use cases and technologies that propel the advancement of the NFT and Web3 markets.

Cooperating on educational initiatives and community engagement programs to further encourage NFT and blockchain adoption.

About Inspect

NFT Inspect is the ultimate destination for staying ahead in the fast-paced digital asset space, harnessing the power of Web3 Social Intelligence. NFT Inspect has developed state-of-the-art tools that allow you to effortlessly connect with your NFT community, monitor community growth, and keep up-to-date with industry influencers. As a comprehensive social analytics tool, NFT Inspect provides crucial insights into the NFT market. Whether you're an artist, investor, or simply curious about the future of digital assets, NFT Inspect equips you with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. For more information,



About Polygon Labs:

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups and optimistic rollups), sidechains, hybrid chains, app-specific chains, enterprise chains, and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding unique addresses exceeding 211 million, over 1.12 million smart contracts created and 2.36 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, QiDAO, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for dApps you develop, get started here.

