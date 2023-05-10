E-Scrap Recycling Market to Reach $96.71 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 14.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “E-Scrap Recycling Market by Product Type (IT and Telecommunication Equipment, Large White Goods, Small Household Appliances, Others) by Processed Materials (plastic, Metal, Glass, Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032” According to the report, the global E-Scrap Recycling industry generated $25.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $96.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global E-Scrap recycling market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as, rising awareness of the negative impact of landfills on the environment, availability of large volumes of e-scrap across the world, and implementation of strict regulations to prevent environmental damage. On the other hand, high costs associated with the recycling process restrain the growth to some extent. However, a rise in the purchase of large white goods has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $25.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $96.7 billion CAGR 14.2% No. of Pages in Report 309 Segments covered Product Type, Processed Materials, and Region. Drivers Rising awareness of the negative impact of landfills on the environment Availability of large volumes of e-scrap across the world Implementation of strict regulations to prevent environmental damage Opportunities A rise in the purchase of large white goods Restraints High cost associated with the recycling process Absence of incentives and financial support for e scrap recycling

Covid-19 Scenario

The pandemic highlighted the importance of digital technology, leading to an increase in the use of electronic devices due to the accelerated adoption of remote work and digital communication tools. As a result, there has been an increase in the volume of e-scrap generated from items such as game consoles, cell phones, electric ovens, and laptops.

However, global supply chain disruptions and reduced production of electronic devices resulted in a decrease in the overall volume of e-scrap generated. This caused a temporary slowdown in the e-scrap recycling market.

The large white goods segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By product type, the large white goods segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the E-Scrap Recycling market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain the lion's share by 2032. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.95% throughout the forecast timeframe. This is because large white goods are typically made up of various materials, including steel, aluminum, copper, and plastics. These materials can be recycled and reused, making them valuable in the e-scrap recycling market. Implementation of stringent regulatory frameworks regarding the recycling of electronic waste across the globe has resulted in growth in the recycling of large white goods.

The metal segment to rule the roost

By processed materials, the metal segment dominated the E-Scrap Recycling market in 2022, contributing nearly half of the total revenue, and is expected to maintain this position by 2032. This is due to the crucial role of E-scrap recycling in recovering and reusing various types of metals, including precious metals like gold, silver, palladium, and platinum, as well as base metals like copper, aluminum, and iron, which are abundantly present in electronic waste. The increasing demand for electronic devices and their short lifespan, coupled with improper disposal methods, has resulted in the accumulation of electronic waste. However, the plastic segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.01% from 2023 to 2032. This is because, plastic recycling is expected to increase significantly over the next few years as plastic usage increases.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2022

By region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2022, garnering around two-fifths of the E-Scrap Recycling market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in the trend of exporting electronic waste from western countries to Asia. On the other hand, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.04% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the fact that many companies operating in the E-scrap recycling market are from Europe. They are providing services such as collection, dismantling, sorting, and recycling of electronic waste.

Leading Market Players

Stena Metall AB

Electronic Recyclers International

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

DOWA ECO-SYSTEM Co.,Ltd.



Umicore N.V.

Ecoreco Ltd.

Quantum Lifecycle Partners

WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.

Desco Electronic Recyclers



Iron Mountain Incorporated

The report analyzes these key players of the E-Scrap Recycling market. These players have adopted various strategies such as agreements, acquisitions, investments, and expansions to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

E-Scrap Recycling Market Key Segments:

Product Type

• IT and Telecommunications Equipment

• Large White Goods

• Small Household Appliances

• Others

Processed Materials

• Plastic

• Metal

• Glass

• Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



