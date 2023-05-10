FloQast Named Top Rated Financial Close Management Software by TrustRadius

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced it has received a coveted TrustRadius 2023 Top Rated Award in the Financial Close category, with a trScore of 9.2 out of 10 from over 140 verified reviews. This is the first year FloQast has received a Top Rated Award and reflects FloQast’s leadership in the Close Management space and commitment to customer service and satisfaction.



“This award is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible experience,” said Mike Whitmire, CEO and co-founder of FloQast, CPA. “We are grateful to TrustRadius and for our customer’s feedback, which is instrumental in helping us continuously improve our solutions.”

Based entirely on customer reviews, TrustRadius Top Rated award winners must meet the following three criteria for recency, rating, and relevance at the time the awards are issued:

Recency: The product must have 10 or more recent reviews (from the past year)

Rating: The product must have a trScore of 7.5 or higher

Relevance: The product must earn at least .5% of the site traffic in the category



"FloQast has won a Top Rated Award in the Financial Close category,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better-purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction.”

The TrustRadius Best Software List enables B2B software buyers to self-serve by providing important product information for their business' market size and needs.

The TrustRadius Top Rated award comes alongside continued momentum for FloQast, including the launch of an all-new brand strategy , expansion to Australia and New Zealand , and being honored by Built In in its 2023 Best Places to Work list.

For more information on FloQast's TrustRadius leadership, read our company blog . Visit TrustRadius.com to see the complete listing of FloQast reviews.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,200 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end Close, financial reporting, and payroll and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .