El Septimo Continues to Expand its Direct Sales Force

Los Angeles, CA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo has hired seasoned Sales Executive, Michael Wasp, to support its continuous sales growth and expansion throughout US retail centers. Michael Wasp has joined El Septimo as Sales Manager of the entire state of Florida.

Michael is the second employee, following Franklin Kleckner, to leave Rocky Patel Cigars and join the El Septimo team in just 1 month.

Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo Cigars, says, “We continue to grow globally by taking market share from all leading cigar companies, and in preparation for this continuous growth, we need to expand our direct sales force team to better service our retailers. We will continue to hire more Senior Sales Executives to support our growth in the U.S. and globally. We have so many plans, strategies, and quality products that are unique to this tired industry. We are focused on what needs to be done.”

Michael Wasp adds, “I joined El Septimo as an opportunity to contribute to an exciting, forward-thinking, fast-moving company in what I consider the best industry in the country. I have never seen a company grow as fast as they have. Their brand is globally recognized, and their cigars are the best in the industry. The company is strong and determined to be the best brand in the cigar industry globally.”

Younan finishes, “We welcome Michael Wasp to our team and are looking forward to his contributions towards this luxury brand of cigars and accessories. We will be announcing other hires, as we believe 2023 will be our biggest growth year yet.”

El Septimo is continuing to look for industry veterans experienced in the areas of sales, customer service, marketing, and production management.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $4.8 billion in assets under management through its Younan Properties and La Maison Younan. La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, El Septimo Premium Cigars & 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

