Global Personal Care Wipes Market 2022 - 2028: Featuring Body Wipe, Edgewell Personal Care, Essity and Meridian Industries Among Others

The global personal care wipes market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Body Wipe Co.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Essity

Meridian Industries, Inc.

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Rael, Inc.

Rockline Industries

Suominen Corp.

SweetSpot Labs Inc.

Unicharm Corp.

One of the key factors that are thriving in the market is an increase in the disposable income of female consumers. Female-specific goods have a significant market, and personal care wipes as been increasingly popular in the past few years as they can be used in several ways.

Predominantly, these wipes are highly used in washing face, hand, and body mostly before applying cosmetics or makeup, or wiping makeup. It has become a significant part of females as makeup or cosmetics which has always been in high demand for years and showing great future potential to grow the market in the forecast period.

The global personal care wipes market is segmented based on the type and distribution channel. Based on the type, the market is segmented into baby wipes, facial wipes, hand and body wipes, flushable wipes, and others. The other type segment includes feminine hygiene wipes and medicated wipes. Based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into online and offline.

Among the distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period. The growth is projected to be caused by the factors such as more available options, wide price range, favorable policies such as return, replace, refund, and others, and post-COVID-19 preferences to avoid crowded areas.

Geographically, the global personal care wipes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the market owing to the presence of key market players such as Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., which has been boosting the market, and the pre-existing cosmetics, fashion, and baby care products market in the region.

The major companies serving the global personal care wipes market include Diamond Wipes International Inc., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Kimberly-Clark Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd, LA Fresh Group, Procter and Gamble Co., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in February 2022, Essity, a health and hygiene company, acquired Legacy Converting, Inc., a US-based professional cleaning and wiping company. The company provides products in the categories of chemical-ready wipes, wet wipes, and dry wipes.

