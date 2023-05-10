Global Garment Steamer Market to 2028: Players Include Epica, Gryphon Appliances, Haier Group, Hamilton Beach Brands and Midea

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garment Steamer Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global garment steamer market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

AB ELECTROLUX

Conair Corp.

Epica

Gryphon Appliances Ltd.

Haier Group Corp.

H&M Group (ARKET)

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

LG Electronics India Private Ltd.

Midea Group

Morphy Richard (Glen Dimplex Group)

ROWENTA S.A.S

SALAV USA / Capital Technology, Inc.

SEB SA Co.

Spectrum Brands (UK) Ltd

Steamery AB

Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Corp.

Tuareg Marketing Pvt Ltd(INALSA)

UP Global Sourcing PLC (Beldray)

Vornado Air LLC

Garment steamers are user-friendly, lightweight, and designed to handle different types of fabrics and garments. They are available in different sizes, price ranges, and features and are ideal for delicate materials and attires. The changing preference of people towards convenient household appliances due to the increasing working population is bolstering the demand for garment steamers in the market.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the percentage of the civilian noninstitutional population employed in 2021 is 58.4% compared to 58.6% in 2013. Convenient household appliances such as garment steamers help working professionals get through their hectic routines.

The working population is now increasingly striving for garment steamers over traditional irons to save time and effort in maintaining the garments. Due to this increasing adoption of garment steamers among the working population, manufacturers are inclining their efforts into introducing innovative garment steamers with high power and additional features.

The global garment steamer market is segmented based on product type, end-use, and distribution channel. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into the handheld steamer and upright Steamer. Based on the end-use, the market is sub-segmented into the household, and commercial.

Further, based on distribution channels, the market is sub-segmented into an online store and an offline store. Based on end-use, the commercial segment is anticipated to cater to prominent growth over the forecast period. Garment steamer for commercial use includes the fashion industry, department stores, hotels and restaurants, and others.

Vendors in the fashion industry are anticipated to introduce several suitable devices for making the fabric more appealing/presentable to consumers and with advances in technology these appliances are gaining significant demand among fashion collectors. Moreover, garment steamers are widely by the commercial sector, but in recent times have been attracting popularity among households as well.

Geographically, the global garment steamer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the global garment steamer market owing to the increasing urbanization rate and household income. Growing family income and population growth rate among the working class is encouraging household expenditure on appliances and expansion of home care appliances in this region.

According to Catalyst.org India's economy is growing with the working-age population expected to climb to over 800 million people by 2050. Moreover, changing lifestyle preferences among consumers and the rapidly increasing working women population are fueling the demand for advanced home appliances.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global garment steamer market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global garment steamer market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global garment steamer market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.2. Fridja Ltd.

3.2.1. Overview

3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3. Jiffy Steamer Company, LLC

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3.4.1. Overview

3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.5. Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE

3.5.1. Overview

3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.5.4. Recent Developments

3.6. TEFAL S.A.S

3.6.1. Overview

3.6.2. Financial Analysis

3.6.3. SWOT Analysis

3.6.4. Recent Developments

3.7. Key Strategy Analysis

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Garment Steamer Market by Product Type

4.1.1. Handheld Steamer

4.1.2. Upright Steamer

4.2. Global Garment Steamer Market by End-Use

4.2.1. Household

4.2.2. Commercial

4.3. Global Garment Steamer Market by Distribution channel

4.3.1. Online Store

4.3.2. Offline Store



5. Regional Analysis



6. Company Profiles

