Mobile Virtualization Market Predicted to Surpass USD 26 Billion at a CAGR of 21.30% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Mobile Virtualization Market By Offering, By Type, By Technology, By Application - Forecast to 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 21.30% to attain a valuation of around 26 billion by the end of 2030.



Mobile virtualization is a scalable, secure, and robust platform that promotes multifunctionality by allowing the installation of multiple operating systems on the same mobile device. The co-existence of multiple virtual mobile devices on a single mobile device helps organizations protect privacy and control in a customized mobile environment reducing corporate risks.

All physical devices, equipment, machines, and systems can be accessed remotely and run within their dedicated OS environment. All virtual mobile uses can be customized independently and transferred between physical devices.

Mobile virtualization can also help protect the company brand and critical assets. It also allows using mobile networks more effectively and for exploring advances in mobile technologies. Virtualization-based solutions offer more options to add functionality to the phone software architecture in terms of service availability, security, and device management.

Mobile Virtualization Market Key Players

VMware

IBM Corporation

CA Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Citrix Systems

Oracle Corporation

Blackberry Limited

Cellrox

AT&T

Mobile Virtualization Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Mobile Virtualization Market Size by 2030 26 billion Mobile Virtualization Market CAGR during 2022-2030 21.30% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase Adoption of Cloud Services and AI-based technology

Segments

The market is segmented into technologies, applications, end-user industries, and regions. The technology segment is sub-segmented into hypervisor technology, containers, mobile device management, and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into enterprises and individual consumers.

The end-user industry segment is sub-segmented into IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, banking & insurance, media & entertainment, and others. By regions, the mobile virtualization market is sub-segmented into the Americas, APAC, MEA, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global mobile virtualization market. The presence of notable industry players, such as VMware, IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle, impacts the mobile virtualization market adoption in this region. Also, the growing need among businesses to remotely access servers, networks, storage, and all types of machines with a physical location and virtual representation drives the market demand.

The region witnesses the rapid digitization and adoption of 5G network services in the automotive, media & entertainment industries. The faster adoption of advanced technologies and initiatives to develop innovative modules & deployment of smart technologies substantiate the market size. Also, the high digital engagement fosters the region's market shares.

Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the mobile virtualization market appears fragmented with the presence of several well-established players. Matured market players invest in research and development activities and drive their expansion plans. These players incorporate strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and product/technology launches to gain a larger competitive share.

For instance, on Apr.25, 2023, V-Valley, a leading value-added distributor of products, services, and IT complex solutions announced a partnership with storage virtualization and software-defined storage company StarWind Software, Inc. to make mobile enterprise virtualization easy. The strategic alliance will allow all V-Valley customers to access the catalog of products offered by Starwind, focused on the all-flash hyper-convergence.

The agreement between these two companies will enable V-Valley to offer its customers new services that make their businesses digitized and grow in new business areas and other directions. V-Valley offers a wide range of products, technical & commercial competencies, and services. StarWind specializes in storage virtualization and software-defined storage-based software and hardware appliance.

Industry Trends

The rapid adoption of IoT, 5G, and Industry 4.0 in manufacturing industries is a key driving force behind the market growth. Also, the growing need for expanded telecom network capabilities surged the adoption of mobile virtualization on a large scale. Mobile operators are increasingly pressured to offer optimal networks for various business models through virtualization capability.

Increased digitization and automation in the manufacturing sectors have also fueled IoT deployments & connected devices and the need for mobile virtualization solutions. Many organizations leverage 5G capabilities with reduced latency to adopt highly automated deployments and management approaches. Besides, advances in virtualization techniques push the growth of the mobile virtualization market.

Also, the uptake of remote environments in organizations has increased the market demand for mobile virtualization for systems and IoT securities. The increasing need to improve operational efficiencies and reduce time to market, expenses, and capital expenditures would boost the market size. The market perceives increased R&D investments to develop mobile virtualization and related solutions.

Creating business-specific applications that leverage advanced technologies and services has become important to boost asset monitoring & optimization, productivity & safety of field workers, and visual inspection. The increasing demand for 5G-compatible network solutions influences the mobile virtualization market size. Other key growth drivers are the growing need for mission-critical remote ecosystems and the rapid shift to cloud, digitization, and 5G.

As 5G technology scales, mobile virtualization will become a major 5G deployment model. Service providers target high revenue-generating mobile virtualization applications such as smart healthcare, IoT applications, and cloud gaming. Augmenting demand for high-speed network coverages across industries integrating SDN & mobile virtualization is estimated to impact market growth positively.

Mobile virtualization makes all systems more responsive, flexible, and easily scalable by significantly accelerating market time and reducing equipment costs. However, this brings along significant security risks & concerns, especially for telecommunications providers, slowing down the mobile virtualization adoption among them.

