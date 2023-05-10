Global Rail Projects Report and Database 2023: Progress and Launch of Rail Projects Globally Since 2009

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 1,000 Upcoming Rail Projects Report and Database, 2023 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 edition of the Global 1,000 Upcoming Rail Projects Report and Database, will provide detailed information on 1,000 new and upcoming projects in 90 countries across the world.

This is the sixth edition of the report. The publisher has been tracking the progress and launch of rail projects globally since 2009.

The report is useful to organisations interested in rail projects and investments - consultants, construction contractors, developers, operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, service and technology providers, multilateral agencies, banks and financial institutions, transport authorities/transit agencies, government agencies, research organisations, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.

The report package comprises:

A master dataset of 1,000 projects (Excel format)

An executive summary and analysis of opportunities and investments (PPT format)

A weekly rail tenders subscription (PDF format, 52 newsletters)

A weekly rail newsletter subscription (PDF format, 52 newsletters)

The Excel database will provide detailed and up-to-date project profiles organised into six regions:

Project developer

Project operator

Mode (Metrorail, MRT, subway, rapid transit, light metro, light rail, streetcar, tram, HSR, commuter rail, suburban rail, monorail, APM, ARL)

Project type (new or extension)

Project cost

Sources of funds

Network length

Alignment (underground, elevated or at-grade)

Route

No. of stations

No. of elevated and underground stations

Station locations

Expected ridership

Current stage of the project (planned/announced, design, under procurement, pre-construction, construction contracts awarded, and under construction)

Details of the current stage of the project

Expected opening

Timelines (expected tenders, expected project awards, construction, etc)

Key consultants

Key contractors

Connections with other public transport modes

Planned fare system

Planned rolling stock and rail systems (track, power, signalling)

Additional information

Key contact person for the project

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Overview and Growth Dynamics

1.1 Executive summary

1.2 Growth drivers

1.3 Key trends in railway projects

1.4 Recent developments (projects, announcements, tenders, plans, contracts)

1.5 Planned investments

1.6 High investment projects (USD5 billion+, USD2-5 billion)

1.7 Funding and financing

1.8 Market opportunities

1.9 Risks and challenges

1.10 The way forward

2 Analysis of projects by region

2.1 Projects in North America

2.2 Projects in Latin America

2.3 Projects in Asia Pacific

2.4 Projects in Europe

2.5 Projects in Middle East

2.6 Projects in Africa

3 Analysis of projects by type

3.1 Metrorail/Subway/Rapid transit /Light metro

3.2 Light rail/Streetcar/Tram

3.3 Monorail/APM/ARL/Other

3.4 Commuter rail/Suburban rail

3.5 High speed rail

3.6 Inter-city/Inter-country/Passenger rail

4 Analysis of projects by status

4.1 Projects under planned/announced

4.2 Projects under design

4.3 Projects under procurement

4.4 Projects under pre-construction

4.5 Projects under construction contracts awarded

4.6 Projects under construction

5 Analysis of projects by alignment

5.1 Elevated rail projects

5.2 Underground rail projects

5.3 At-grade rail projects

6 Analysis of projects by expected completion

6.1 Projects expected to be completed by 2027

6.2 Projects expected to be completed between 2028 and 2032

6.3 Projects expected to be completed beyond 2032

7 Analysis of projects by cost

7.2 Projects with cost less than USD500 million

7.3 Projects with cost between USD500 million and USD1 billion

7.4 Projects with cost between USD1 billion and USD2 billion

7.5 Projects with cost over USD2 billion

8 Analysis of rail systems

8.1 Analysis of fare system

8.2 Analysis of rolling stock

8.3 Analysis of signaling and communications technology

9 Planned investment and market opportunities

9.1 New build projects

9.2 Network expansion

9.3 Rolling stock

9.4 STT systems

9.5 Fare systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czlqkz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.