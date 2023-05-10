Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Report 2023: Rising Concerns Due to Air Pollution is Expected to Drive Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Phase Filtration Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas phase filtration market is expected to grow from $1.90 billion in 2022 to $2.00 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The gas phase filtration market is expected to grow to $2.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Major players in the gas phase filtration market are Camfil Group, American Air Filter Company Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg Group, Clarcor Inc., Bry-Air Pvt. Ltd., Purafil Inc., Circul-Aire Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, ProMark Associates Inc., AST Environmental Inc. , Jiangsu Polygee Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., and Anping County Jiujiu Filter Equipment Co. Ltd.

Gas phase filtration is a process of using chemical substances to eradicate harmful gases from the air. A sorbent is used to absorb chemical substances and detach them from the air. The process purifies the air present and protects against corrosion and odours which are harmful. The gas phase filtration is used for the removal of hazardous gases present in the air.



The types of gas phase filtration are packed bed filters and combination filters. Packed bed filters are a filter which has a fixed layer to promote intimate contact between gases to exchange sand filtration, distillation, absorption and mixing. The filter involved are granular activated carbon, potassium permanganate, and impregnated activated carbon. The end users involved are pulp and paper industry, chemicals and petrochemicals industry, metals and mining industry, food and beverages industry, healthcare industry, utilities industry, semiconductor manufacturing industry, and other end users.



Product innovation is a key trends gaining popularity in the gas phase filtration market. Major companies in the gas phase filtration sector are focused on developing innovative products to sustain their market position.



In September 2021, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, a Germany-based company engaged in developing air, gas, and liquid filtration products acquired Protect Plus Air for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the company plans to expand its business portfolio of providing filtration solutions into the attractive and exponentially growing field of ventilation business in residential buildings in the Northern American market. Protect Plus Air is a US-based company that manufactures high-quality air filters.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gas phase filtration market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gas phase filtration market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the Gas Phase Filtration market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growing concerns due to air pollution is expected to drive the gas phase filtration market. Air pollution causes the contamination of air with unwanted substances. Gas phase filtration is useful to get rid of odors and gaseous pollutants from the air in buildings, hospitals, workplaces, and other places where contamination issues are a problem.

Filters can readily replace existing HVAC filters without requiring any modifications. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, in 2021, an average of 7 million people died from air pollution. Out of which, 4.2 million deaths were from outdoor pollution and 3.8 million deaths were from indoor pollution. Therefore, growing concerns due to air pollution will propel the growth of the gas phase filtration market.



The gas phase filtration market includes revenues earned by entities by physical and chemical gas phase filtration. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.42 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

