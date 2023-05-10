$472.75+ Million Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2018-2028F

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028F, By Product, By Application, By Expression System, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market was valued at USD 472.76 million in 2022 and is further anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.99% during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for biologic drugs.

The recombinant cell culture supplements market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by factors such as the advancements in cell culture technologies and rising investment in biopharmaceutical research.



The increasing demand for biologics has been a major driver of the recombinant cell culture supplements market. Biologic drugs are complex molecules that are produced using living cells, which are grown in culture. These drugs are increasingly being used to treat various diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. As a result, the demand for recombinant cell culture supplements has been on the rise, as they are essential for enhancing cell growth and productivity during the production of biologics.



Advancements in cell culture technologies have also contributed to the growth of the recombinant cell culture supplements market. For instance, single-use bioreactors and perfusion systems have improved cell culture processes by increasing efficiency and reducing costs. These new technologies require specialized cell culture supplements that are optimized for their use, further driving demand for recombinant cell culture supplements.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has contributed to the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are the leading causes of mortality worldwide. Biologic drugs are increasingly being used to treat these diseases, further driving the demand for recombinant cell culture supplements.



The increasing investment in biopharmaceutical research has also contributed to the growth of the market. The pharmaceutical industry is investing heavily in the research and development of new biologic drugs. This investment is driving the demand for recombinant cell culture supplements that can support the development and production of these drugs.



While the recombinant cell culture supplements market is growing rapidly, there are also several challenges that are impeding its growth. The high cost of recombinant cell culture supplements is a major challenge. These supplements are often expensive to produce, which in turn leads to higher prices for customers. This can limit the market potential for these products, particularly in emerging economies where healthcare budgets may be more constrained.



Rising Demand for Biologics Drugs



The demand for biological drugs has been rising due to their effectiveness in treating various diseases. As biological drugs are produced using living cells grown in culture, the demand for recombinant cell culture supplements has also increased.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in cell culture technologies, biosimilar development, and personalized medicine are all contributing to the growth of the biologics drug market, which in turn drives the demand for recombinant cell culture supplements.

One of the main factors driving the growing demand for biologics is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Conditions such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and diabetes are on the rise worldwide, and traditional treatments have not been effective in managing these diseases. Biologics, however, have been shown to be highly effective in treating many of these conditions, leading to an increased demand for these drugs.



Patients are increasingly turning to biological drugs due to their perceived effectiveness and fewer side effects compared to traditional small-molecule drugs. Biologic drugs are also favored by patients who have not responded well to traditional treatments. The regulatory environment can also influence the demand for biological drugs. In recent years, regulatory agencies have placed a greater emphasis on the development and approval of biological drugs, which has increased the availability of these drugs to patients.



The growing demand for biologics has also led to increased investment in research and development. Biotech companies are constantly working to develop new biologics for a wide range of conditions, including rare diseases that previously had no effective treatments.

The development of biosimilars, which are similar to existing biological drugs but produced by different manufacturers, has also increased competition and reduced the cost of these drugs. As the demand for biological drugs continues to grow, the recombinant cell culture supplements market is expected to continue to grow as well, providing opportunities for innovation and growth in the industry.

Competitive landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market.

Abcam plc.

Corning Incorporated

BBI Solutions OEM Limited

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Gemini Bioproducts, LLC

HiMedia Laboratories, LLC

Kingfisher Biotech, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Novus Biologicals, LLC

ThermoFisher Scientific

Report Scope:



Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Product:

Recombinant Insulin

Recombinant Epidermal Growth Factors

Recombinant Albumin

Recombinant Collagen

Recombinant Transferrin

Recombinant Trypsin

Others

Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Application:

Regenerative Medicine

Bio-Production

Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Regenerative Medicine:

Stem Cell Therapies

Cell Therapies

Gene Therapies

Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Bio-Production:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Hormones

Vaccines

Others

Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Expression System:

Mammalian Expression System

E. coli Expression System

Yeast Expression System

Others

Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By End User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

