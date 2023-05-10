Umbria Network joins Avalanche ecosystem and announces further Web3 collaborations

London, UK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Blockchain plc, administrator, co-ordinator and adviser to Umbria Network - https://umbria.network/ -, reveals the latest developments for the platform's cross-chain asset bridge.



Umbria’s Narni bridge, which facilitates the cheap and fast transfer of crypto assets between the Ethereum mainnet and a number of EVM-compatible chains, has been added to the Avalanche ecosystem. Avalanche is a leading layer one blockchain built to scale; Umbria’s listing can be viewed here: https://core.app/discover/project/umbria-network/ This complements the protocol’s listings on the Arbitrum Portal and Polygon, Optimism and Fantom Foundation ecosystems.



Partnerships with a variety of projects across the Web3 space have increased awareness of the Umbria brand and provided uplift in bridging transactions. NFT and GameFi projects Polygon Ape, Cyber Stadium, Taco Tribe, The Rocky Horror Show NFTs, Violet Gallery, Kimoji and The Metas are among platforms that have recently integrated Umbria's bridge widget and/or partnered with Umbria. EMG, a Web3 venture within the Emeldi Group, is currently integrating the widget into its ‘Super App’ - the world’s first Web3 telco super app built on the blockchain.



Community endorsements have also played a vital role in the organic growth of Umbria Network. The recent migration of Y00ts, one of the biggest NFT projects on Solana, to the Polygon network saw a large-scale onboarding to Umbria predominantly due to social proof.

Other profile and community-building activities include listing on Magic Square, the discovery and engagement platform for the Web3 crypto ecosystem, and launching community Missions on Web3 resource Truts.

"We continue to gain traction through partnerships with projects both large and small and are primed to make further advancements as the shoots of crypto spring emerge,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc. “The addition to a prominent ecosystem such as Avalanche and increasing advocacy from the DeFi, NFT and blockchain gaming communities further augment our position in the market.”

Any project interested in integrating the bridge widget and earning fees should fill out this form: https://referral.umbria.network/

About Umbria Network

Umbria Network's Narni bridge is a capital-efficient, multi-chain asset bridge. It enables the fast and cheap bi-directional bridging of crypto assets between the Ethereum Mainnet and a range of EVM-compatible blockchains (Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Fantom, Binance Chain and Optimism).

The bridge facilitates cross-chain migration of assets by simultaneously holding multiple assets on multiple chains in liquidity pools.

Pool and Earn

The Narni bridge generates fee-based rewards to liquidity providers as an incentive for liquidity provision. There is no lock in period and no impermanent loss.

There are two types of liquidity provision for the bridge:

Staking a *single* asset to the bridge

Those staking a single asset to the bridge (such as ETH, USDC, USDT, MATIC WBTC) - on a single network — earn 40% of the bridging fee whenever someone bridges that asset to that network. They earn in that asset.

Staking $UMBR (Umbria’s native token) to the bridge

UMBR stakers in the pool earn 60% of all fees generated by the bridge, paid every minute in ETH, MATIC, USDC, USDT, GHST, WBTC and UMBR.