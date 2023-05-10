Learning Care Group, Inc. Recognized Again as a US Best Managed Company

Novi, MI, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group, Inc. is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Learning Care Group is honored to be recognized as a US Best Managed Company for the fourth consecutive year,” said Mark Bierley, CEO, Learning Care Group. “As a family of brands that spans over 1075 schools across the US, this achievement can only be attributed to our tremendous team of employees, from the classroom to our support central offices, who work, day in and day out, to provide a safe, nurturing learning environment and inspire a lifelong love of learning for all of the children in our care.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second-largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through 11 unique brands: AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates more than 1,075 schools across 39 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 156,000 children. Learning Care Group supports child development for infants to school-agers through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, and fun school environment. It empowers children to be ready for school, instills a lifelong love of learning, and provides a foundation for the future. Learning Care Group also offers early education and childcare programs for organizations, including at on-site locations, as well as corporate partnerships and backup care programs in its community-based schools. In addition to serving families in communities nationwide, LCG offers custom benefit solutions designed to meet the needs of any organization and workforce through its corporate funded childcare, back-up-care, open access and on-site child care options. Whether serving Fortune 500 companies, hospitals, universities, government agencies, or others, LCG’s employer-sponsored childcare benefits offer attractive options to suit the needs of America's employees. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com.

