Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment Market Report 2023: Treatment Type, Industry Size, Shares, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2028F

Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment market is anticipated to witness impressive growth to 2028

United States dominated the global Menopausal Hot Flashes Treatment market on account of the increasing number of women reaching menopausal age.

This can be ascribed to the increasing technological advancements in products with alternative administration modes. Similarly, a rapid increase in clinical trials by healthcare companies in non-hormonal products is further expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, a rapid increase in the number of elderly women across the globe is expected to increase menopausal hot flashes symptoms. This, in turn, is expected to create significant growth over the years. Moreover, increasing awareness about women's health on the back of public as well as private initiatives may fuel the growth of the market over the years.

According to the study "Frequent hot flashes in women, 40 to 65 years of age with metabolic syndrome," published in December 2020, women over the age of 40 are more likely to have a fever, about 55.83%, and appear to be associated with metabolic syndrome. Growing focus on research and development of hot flashes is also driving the growth of the market.



Growing Incidences of Menopausal Hot Flashes



The growing incidence of menopausal hot flashes due to the consumption of alcohol, smoking, and junk foods is further boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

Also, growing approval for new treatments, along with growing awareness about new menopausal hot flashes treatments, will drive the market growth over the years. Hot flashes occur in approximately 75 to 80% of menopausal women in the United States every year. It's a quick sensation of warmth that basically affects the chest, neck, and face and is also some of the main factors which are expected to drive market growth. High prevalence of fluctuating oestrogen levels and deteriorating musculoskeletal health among the women population.

Moreover, new market players are investing in the development of new treatments, which will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. 73% of women in the women population have post-menopausal hot flashes due to fatigue, reduced cognitive function, sleep difficulties, and lowering their quality of life along with growing usage of medical resources, which will further demand menopausal hot flashes treatment during the forecast period.

As many as 85% of perimenopausal women experience hot flashes (flushes), night sweats, and/or sleep disturbances secondary to vasomotor instability.



Growing Innovation in Medicine



Growing innovation in medicine for the treatment of menopausal hot flashes, along with major companies, is focusing on the development of new devices which will help women with menopausal hot flashes syndrome. Companies are developing a new device that reduces menopausal hot flashes.

For instance, Menopod instant cooling devices, when applied to the neck, help alleviate the severity of hot flashes, and it is a portable, quick USB charging device. These smartwatch-like devices used as personal thermostats for women are further expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, companies are investing in the development of customizable mattresses that offer cooling and heating temperature controls which will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. There were an estimated 50 million postmenopausal women in the United States in 2010.

According to Meno Martha International Menopause Directory, about 45 million of them were aged older than 52 years, the average age of natural menopause in the Western world. In 2020, the number of women aged more than 51 years was estimated to cross 50 million in the United States.

