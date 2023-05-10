Citigroup Fintech Activity Analysis Report 2023: Digital Transformation Strategies, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, & Estimated ICT Budget

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Citigroup - Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides insight into Citigroup's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and its estimated ICT budget.
Citigroup is a provider of diversified financial services. Its portfolio of offerings comprises retail, commercial, and investment banking; securities brokerage; trade and securities services; and wealth management solutions.
The group provides a range of accounts and deposit services, debit and credit cards, loans and mortgages, small business banking solutions, treasury and trade services, and corporate and institutional lending.
Citigroup also offers asset management, capital market, and securities services. The group has an operational presence in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific; it serves individuals, companies, and institutional and government clients.
Scope
- Citi has collaborated with artificial intelligence-based technology startups including Yewno, Truvalue Labs, Jemstep, Interactions, SAS, and HighRadius to gain insights on critical business decisions, better manage internal risks, and enhance customer service and operational efficiencies
- Citi announced the launch of Citi Mobile Challenge in Asia-Pacific. Citi partnered with IBM to offer mentorship tutorials and access to Bluemix (IBM's digital innovation platform) in order to help selected developers build and deploy fintech solutions
- Citibank partnered with IBM and videogame firm Ubisoft to jointly introduce the second edition of the Tribe accelerator program. The program helps blockchain-based growth-stage startups working in the areas of cybersecurity, fintech, media and advertising, healthcare, and supply chain management develop, grow, and scale their businesses
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Venture Arm: Citi Ventures
- Investments
- Acquisitions
- Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Paytm
- Mastercard
- Spotify
- Verizon
- EY
- BNY Mellon
- Oracle
- Genesis
- Microsoft
