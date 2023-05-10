Natural Language Processing Market to be $262.4 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Natural Language Processing Market by Component, Organization Size, Application, Sector (IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, and Healthcare & Life Sciences) - Global Forecast to 2030’, the global natural language processing market is projected to reach $262.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Natural language processing (NLP) is a form of artificial intelligence (AI) that allows computers to understand human language. NLP offers several benefits for companies across industries, such as enabling non-subject matter experts to find answers to their questions, analyzing data from both structured and unstructured sources, identifying the root causes of business problems, and discovering the most profitable customers and understanding the reasons behind it. Furthermore, it identifies and addresses fraudulent claims and behavior, identifies customer communication patterns and reduces customer complaints, and analyzes and evaluates your competitors’ product offerings.

The growth of the natural language processing market is driven by the increased use of smart devices and the growing demand for NLP-based applications for customer support and NLP tools in call centers. Moreover, the rapid adoption of cloud-based technologies and increasing applications of NLP in the healthcare sector provide significant opportunities for the players operating in the global natural language processing market. However, the limitations in developing NLP technology restrain the growth of this market to some extent. Additionally, data privacy & security concerns pose challenges to the growth of the natural language processing market. Besides, virtual assistants & chatbots and the growing demand for speech analytics solutions are the key trends observed in the natural language processing market.

The global natural language processing market is segmented by component {solutions [optical character recognition solutions, interactive voice response systems, autocoding systems, document analytics solutions, speech analytics solutions, simulation & modeling solutions, customer experience management solutions, digital assistants and chatbots, and other NLP solutions (root cause analysis solutions, spam detection solutions, and data mining solutions)], services (professional services, managed services), organization size (small & medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises), application [robotics & automation, smart cities, smart retail, smart healthcare, e-mail filtering, language translation, sentiment analytics, social media analytics, other NLP applications (market intelligence & targeted advertising, and data extraction], sector [IT & telecommunications, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, transportation & logistics, government & public sector, media & entertainment, manufacturing, education, food & beverages, and other sectors (oil & gas, and automotive)]}. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

Based on component, the global natural language processing market is segmented into solutions and services. In 2023, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global natural language processing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the surge in demand for interactive voice response systems to interact with callers and gather information; rising demand for document analytics solutions for managing a document repository; surge in demand for speech analytics to improve contact center operations; the growing popularity of customer experience management solutions to streamline the customer journey, allowing customers to design, connect, deliver, and manage experiences across diverse channels; and increasing proliferation of digital assistants and chatbots to create conversational experiences for business applications. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the global natural language processing market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global natural language processing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of NLP solutions by large enterprises to analyze, interpret, and classify a company's raw, unstructured big data collected from different sources like customer reviews, social media listening, and employee forums, and increasing demand for social media analytics and web monitoring solutions in retail & e-commerce sector which allows knowing the customers' insights concerning particular products or services.

However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for improved operational efficiency in small customer service environments, the surge in demand for automating interactions to reduce the burden on human call center operators, and the growing proliferation of call recording and speech analytics technology in small organizations.

Based on sector, the global natural language processing market is segmented into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, transportation & logistics, government & public sector, media & entertainment, manufacturing, education, food & beverages, and other sectors. In 2023, the IT & telecommunications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global natural language processing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of NLP tools by telecom companies to solve typical customer problems in an efficient manner and wherever possible without human intervention, the increasing proliferation of digital assistants and chatbots by IT industries, and the need for NLP solutions by telecom companies for categorizing support requests.

However, the healthcare & life sciences segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing need to handle the surge in clinical data, the use of NLP services to identify patients who need improved care, and the growing demand for advanced patient health record systems, managed care, PHM applications, and analytics and reporting.

Based on geography, the global natural language processing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global natural language processing market. The large share of this market is attributed to the increasing focus on NLP services & solutions developments in North America, the presence of well-established NLP providers such as Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.) across the region, the presence of natural language processing startups in the U.S. and Canada, and the use of patient health record systems.

Furthermore, leading NLP players across the region are putting in efforts to launch AI applications that support NLP capabilities. For instance, in October 2022, International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.) expanded its embeddable AI software portfolio by releasing three new libraries designed to help IBM Ecosystem partners, clients and developers more easily, quickly and cost-effectively build their AI-powered solutions and bring them to market. The AI libraries were developed in IBM Research and designed to provide Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) across industries an easily scalable way to build natural language processing, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech capabilities into applications across any hybrid, multi-cloud environment. Such developments are expected to support the growth of this market.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing smartphone usage across the region, government initiatives for implementing NLP solutions & services in countries such as China, Japan, and India, an increase in the use of smart devices and cloud-based solutions and NLP-based applications to enhance customer service, and technological innovations in the region’s healthcare sector.

The key players operating in the global natural language processing market are Google LLC (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.) (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), QUALCOMM Incorporated (U.S.), Baidu, Inc. (China), Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), INTEL CORPORATION (U.S.), Adobe Inc. (U.S.), Genpact Limited (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), and NetBase Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Scope of the Report

Natural Language Processing Market, by Component

Solutions Optical Character Recognition Solutions Interactive Voice Response Systems Autocoding Systems Document Analytics Solutions Speech Analytics Solutions Simulation & Modeling Solutions Customer Experience Management Solutions Digital Assistants and Chatbots Other NLP Solutions (Root Cause Analysis Solutions, Spam Detection Solutions, and Data Mining Solutions)

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Natural Language Processing Market, by Organization Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Natural Language Processing Market, by Application

Robotics & Automation

Smart Cities

Smart Retail

Smart Healthcare

E-mail Filtering

Language Translation

Sentiment Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Other NLP Applications (Market Intelligence & Targeted Advertising, and Data Extraction)

Natural Language Processing Market, by Sector

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Public Sector

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Education

Food & Beverages

Other Sectors (Oil & Gas and Automotive)

Natural Language Processing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



