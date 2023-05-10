Mice Model Market to be Worth $2.48 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Mice Model Market by Mice Type (Inbred, Hybrid), Services (Breeding, Cryopreservation, Quarantine), Technology (CRISPR, Nuclear Transfer), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neuro), End User (Research, Academia, Pharmaceutical) - Global Forecast to 2030,' published by Meticulous Research®, the mice model market is projected to reach $2.48 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Mice models are laboratory mice that are used as experimental models in scientific research studies. These mice are bred and genetically modified in such a way that it mimics the pathophysiology of human diseases. They are used for a wide range of research purposes, such as drug discovery, cancer research, immunology, and neurology. Mouse models are especially important in drug discovery & testing of new drugs as they give valuable insights into the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretions of drug molecules.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4151

The diseases in mice have a similar pathophysiological characteristics as humans. In addition, the genomic composition of mice is largely similar to humans. Hence, mice models are widely preferred as an ideal candidate for experimental research studies.

The mice model market is driven by factors such as the advantages of mice as an animal model for studying human diseases, the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing number of grants for research studies, and the rising demand for personalized medicine. Furthermore, the technological advancements & innovations in mice models are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market.

However, ethical concerns and regulatory restrictions are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent. In addition, factors such as the lack of skilled personnel for performing animal studies and the high cost of mice models are the major challenges to market growth.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine to Drive Mice Model Market

Currently, personalized medicines are highly preferred for treating many genetic diseases. Mice models help facilitate the development of personalized medicines. Humanized mice models are also gaining popularity in the study of personalized medicines. Especially in cancer research, personalized mice models can be created by implanting a piece of the patient’s tumor in the immune-compromised mice. The mice can then be tested for response to various personalized cancer drugs. These studies yield promising personalized drug therapies for cancer. Pharmaceutical companies have also been reported to use mouse models derived from cancer cell lines to test and improve the effectiveness of new anticancer drugs. The rising demand for personalized medicines would thus drive the demand for mice models in research studies.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the market based on mice type, service, technology, application, end user, and geography. The study also provides valuable insights into the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the last three to four years.

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst @: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4151

The mice model market is segmented based on mice type, services, technology, mode, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on mice type, in 2023, the inbred mice segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mice model market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages of the inbred mice for conducting scientific studies, such as a high degree of genetic homogeneity and consistency, they are easy-to-produce and cost-effective compared to other mice types, and have a wide range of application areas in research.

Based on service, in 2023, the breeding segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mice model market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for breeding services to produce customized solutions based on research needs and higher quality & consistency of the mice, which can lead to reliable and reproducible experimental results.

Based on technology, in 2023, the CRISPR/CAS9 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mice model market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages of the technology to provide precise, targeted specific gene modifications in mice in a cost-effective manner compared to other genetic engineering techniques and its ability to create genetically modified mice models quickly and efficiently.

Based on mode, in 2023, the outsourced segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mice model market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased preference by research organizations to outsource animal research to service providers to save operational costs, reduce labor requirements and get access to specialized expertise.

Quick Buy – Mice Model Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/29172497

Based on application, in 2023, the oncology studies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mice model market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased demand for mice models for oncology studies to test the efficacy and safety of potential cancer therapies, increased demand for personalized medicines, and increased funding for cancer research.

Based on end user, in 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mice model market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased use of mice models in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for preclinical drug development studies, increased pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and growing demand to rapidly develop new personalized medicines.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the mice model market, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America’s large market share is primarily attributed to its high R&D expenditure and research funding in the region, robust infrastructure for conducting research, favorable government initiatives, and presence of key market players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to record the highest CAGR in the mice model market during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the rapidly growing pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry in the region, increasing R&D expenditure, and increasing government funding for research projects, especially in China and India.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), The Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.), Trans Genic Inc. (Japan), GenOway S.A. (France), Taconic Biosciences, Inc.(U.S.), Envigo Ltd (U.S.), Janvier Labs (France), ingenious targeting laboratory (U.S.), Harbour Antibodies B.V. (China) (Subsidiary of HBM Holdings), Crescendo Biologics Ltd. (U.K.), Deltagen Inc. (U.S.), and ImmunoGenes Kft. (Hungary).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/mice-model-market-4151

Scope of the Report:

Mice Model Market, by Mice Type

Inbred Mice

Genetically Engineered Mice

Outbred Mice

Hybrid/Congenic Mice

Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice

Spontaneous Mutant Mice

Other Types

(Other types majorly include knockout mice model, carcinogen-induced mice model, and transplantation mice model)





Mice Model Market, by Service

Breeding

Cryopreservation

Model-in Licensing

Genetic Testing

Quarantine

Other Services

(Other Services majorly include in-vivo & in-vitro pharmacology, rederivation, and genetically engineered model services)



Mice Model Market, by Technology

CRISPR/CAS9

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Nuclear Transfer

Other Technologies

(Other Technologies majorly include microinjection and chemical mutagenesis)

Mice Model Market, by Mode

Outsourced

In-house

Mice Model Market, by Application

Oncology Studies

Cardiovascular Studies

Genetic Studies

Endocrine Metabolic Studies

Neurological Studies

Immunology & Inflammation studies

Other Applications

(Other applications include infectious disease studies, fibrosis, and regenerative medicine)

Mice Model Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

Other end users majorly include cosmetic companies, government agencies, etc.

Mice Model Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa



Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=4151



Related Reports:

Cell Culture Market by Product [Consumables (Media, Reagents, Sera, Cell Lines), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Cell Counter)], Application (Bioproduction, Cancer Research, Stem Cell, Diagnostic), End User (Pharma, academic) - Global Forecast to 2029



https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cell-culture-market-4788



Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product (Kits & Reagents, System & Software), Technology (PCR, Microarray, DNA Seq), Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), Application (Infectious Disease, Genetics), End User (Hospital, Clinical Lab) - Forecast to 2029



https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/veterinary-molecular-diagnostics-market-5284



Genetic Testing Market by Offering (Consumables, Reagents, Instruments, Services), Test Type (Diagnostic, Prenatal, Carrier, Newborn, Preimplantation), Method (Molecular, Chromosomal), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/genetic-testing-market-5370



About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.