Camfil's Sustainability Report 2022: A Breath of Fresh Air for the Environment - Now Online

Riverdale, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a leading provider of air filtration, is pleased to announce the release of Camfil's Sustainability Report 2022, which focuses on making indoor air quality more sustainable.



The report highlights Camfil's commitment to reducing carbon emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and promoting sustainable practices in the indoor air quality industry. In 2022 Camfil partnered with EcoVadis, one of the world´s largest providers of business sustainability ratings. EcoVadis awarded Camfil Svenska AB with Gold Rating in the business category “Manufacturer of Special-Purpose Machinery Industry.” Camfil is working to achieve its sustainability goals and make a positive impact on the environment.

One of the key areas of focus in the report is the development of sustainable air filtration solutions. Camfil is dedicated to creating high-quality air filters that not only improve indoor air quality but also minimize energy consumption and reduce waste. The report details the company's efforts to promote circular economy principles and extend the lifespan of its products through recycling and reusing materials.

"We believe that sustainability is not only the right thing to do but also a smart business strategy," said Mark Simmons, CEO of Camfil. "By focusing on sustainable solutions, we can reduce our environmental impact while also providing our customers with the highest quality products and services."

The release of the Sustainability Report 2022 is an important milestone for Camfil and demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability.

For more information about the Sustainability Report 2022 and Camfil's sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.camfil.com/en-us/about-us/press-and-events#/pressreleases/camfil-sustainability-report-2022-release-making-indoor-air-quality-more-sustainable-3251435.

