NOTICE REGARDING ORKELA UAB

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE 3-MONTH PERIOD OF 2023

Basic data about the Company

UAB „Orkela“ (hereinafter – the Company) is a private limited liability company registered with the State Enterprise Centre of Registers on 24 September 2015.

Legal address: Jogailos st. 4 , Vilnius. The Company has no branches or representative offices.

The principal activity of the Company is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a land plot and building complex in Vilnius, at Vasario 16 st. 1.The Company is developing the educational real estate complex near Vilnius Church and Monastery of Apostles St. Philip and St. Jacob. The expected completion date is in year 2024.

Highlights of 2023 first quarter events:

On January and March 2023 the Company issued 5 573 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 20 099 000.

During the first quarter of 2023 the Company invested EUR 3,4 million in the development of the project. During this period the Company incurred EUR 186,7 thousand costs, related to the project development and EUR 358,1 thousand of project financing costs.

As at 31 March 2023 the Company’s assets amount to EUR 22 486 thousand (31 December 2022 – EUR 19 083 thousand).





LTC (Loan to cost ratio) ratio on 31 March 2023 was 55,90%.

More information:

Manager of UAB „Orkela“

Anastasija Pocienė

Anastasija.Pociene@lordslb.lt

+370 671 16 232

