2 Day Online Revenue Recognition Accounting Update (ASC 606) Conference: September 20-21, 2023

Get your annual revenue recognition update here! The new Revenue Recognition Standard made a significant impact on the way most companies recognize revenues. Best practices continue to evolve and there are a number of areas where companies are still searching for answers.

This conference assumes you are already familiar with the five-step model. It will address the latest developments in key areas, significant changes, scope, disclosure and impacts. There will be plenty of examples and a detailed case study.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

Review the latest changes in key areas

Understand the big picture concepts from an SEC perspective

See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:55 Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends

Where people are getting stuck within the five-step model

Price concessions

Modifying contracts

Customer options and material rights

Performance obligations - software industry considerations

Significant financing component

Principal-versus-agent considerations

Contract costs

Onerous performance obligations/contracts

10:55 - 11:10 Break

11:10 - 12:30 Cases and Examples

Areas of significant complexity and judgement

Top causes of restatements

Operational and business model changes

Interaction with other guidance

12:30 - 1:00 Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:15 Industry Panel Discussion

The format of this session will be interactive and led by a moderator. Three industry panelists will briefly introduce their companies and discuss their revenue recognition hot topics. Questions will follow from the moderator and attendees.

2:15 - 2:25 Break

2:25 - 3:40 SEC & Revenue Recognition Perspectives

SEC Comment Letter Trends and Themes

Accounting for usage-based fees

Acquired Contract Assets/Liabilities from Business Combinations

3:40 - 3:45 Break

3:45 - 4:45 Revenue Automation

Components of Revenue Automation

Defined Approach to Automate Revenue Operations with Illustrative Example

Types of Solutions that Enable Revenue Automation

System Selection Considerations

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 11:15 ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios

Selected practice areas: Revenue Customer, Contract Duration, Enforceable Rights, Performance Obligations, Replacement Right, License Modifications, Measure of Progress, Contract Cost

Group will use polling to work through each question

Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations

9:55 - 10:10 Break

11:30 - 12:40 Disclosures

Recent Trends

Disaggregated revenue

Reconciliation of contract balances

Qualification of performance obligations

Disclosure of significant assumptions

Quantification of costs to complete a contract

12:40 - 1:20 Lunch Break

1:20 - 2:40 Commissions: Deeper Dive

Adoption of ASC 340-40, Other Assets and Deferred Costs - Contracts With Customers

Provide foundational understanding of identifying costs to be capitalized under ASC 340-40

Provide foundational understanding of how to amortize incremental contract costs

Provide an overview of disclosure requirements

2:40 - 2:45 Break

2:45 - 4:05 Impact on Internal Controls

Changes in Information and Related Data - Quality Needs

ASC 606 Internal Control Considerations

Ongoing ASC 606 Controls

Management Review Controls

Information Used in Controls (IUC)

IT-General Control Considerations

COVID-19 Impact on Internal Controls

SOX Optimization & Modernization

