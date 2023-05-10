Media Invite: Sports Legend Billie Jean King To Deliver Keynote at TRREB REALTOR® QUEST

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend a keynote address by sports icon and champion of equality and inclusion, Billie Jean King, at TRREB REALTOR® QUEST on May 17. This fascinating discussion will be led by broadcast journalist Gurdeep Ahluwalia.



Billie Jean King is a former world number one professional tennis player, winner of 39 Grand Slam titles, an author, and a prominent social justice activist. She is widely known for her historic match against Bobby Riggs, which became known as the "Battle of the Sexes" and helped to pave the way for greater recognition and opportunities for women and gender equality in sports. She founded the Women's Tennis Association, the Women's Sports Foundation, and the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative. This year marks the 50th anniversary of her famous “Battle of the Sexes” win and her founding of the Women’s Tennis Association.

Hear firsthand about King's groundbreaking achievements on and off the court and her tireless advocacy for gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights. Take advantage of this insightful conversation that explores how we can create inclusive, multi-generational workplaces.

TRREB REALTOR® QUEST is Canada’s largest real estate conference and trade show and was attended by over 10,000 from North America and around the world at in 2019. The event was on a hiatus from 2020-2022 due to the pandemic.

This highly-anticipated event returns on May 17 and 18, 2023 at the Toronto Congress Centre where real estate professionals will come together to discover the latest industry insights to offer their clients the best services.

WHAT: TRREB REALTOR® QUEST

WHO: Billie Jean King, in conversation with Gurdeep Ahluwalia

WHEN: Wednesday, May 17 at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Toronto Congress Centre – 650 Dixon Rd, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1J1 (map)

THIS IS A CLOSED EVENT AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with almost 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

