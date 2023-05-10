2023 Middle East MNO Directory: Covering 41+ Operators From Over 14 Countries

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East MNO Directory 2023-2024" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This directory will help telecom service providers interested in doing business with mobile network operators throughout the Middle East. The latest 'Middle East MNO Directory' features over 40+ operators from over 14 countries.

The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within operator businesses.

The 2023 special edition offers a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts as compared to the older edition. Over the past 15 years, these Directories have paved the way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.



Middle East MNO Directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile operators' obtain and gain new business. Featuring important operator business info to contacts of key executives holding influential roles, the Directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across the Middle East:

Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region

Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

Business Details - Network portfolio, Subscribers/Growth Trend, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details.

Online presence - website/ URL

CXO/ Management/Decision-Makers/Influencer contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2023-2024 edition:

Whole Middle East covered: 41+ Operators from over 14 countries

100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR, Middle Eastern Laws compliant

260+ CXO/ Management/Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than previous edition

Available in PDF & Excel: New user friendly PDF & campaign friendly XLS design

First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving a clear and precise understanding of the Mid-eastern telecom market to corporates.

1-Update free of cost (subject to availability)

Audience: Those looking to do business with MNOs or MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists and Other telecom service providers.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary Questions Answered by the Study Middle East MNO Directory 2023-2024 (Q4, 2022)

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qaj910

