Global Diabetes Management: Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report 2022: Increased Remote use of Continuous Glucose Meters Drives Growth

The number of people with diabetes worldwide grew from an estimated 180 million in 1980 to approximately 537 million in 2021 and is expected to increase to 783 million by 2045. In 2021, global sales of blood glucose monitoring devices totaled more than $11m.

Market drivers include the increasing elderly population and its associated increase in diabetes prevalence, technological developments leading to improved accuracy and integration with wireless apps, increased remote use of continuous glucose meters (CGMs) during the COVID-19 pandemic, expanded sales of CGMs to the larger population of people with type 2 diabetes, and technological simplicity compared to many medical devices (reducing the need for extensive training or medical infrastructure).

Limiters to this market include the ongoing cost of disposables, the need for a smartphone and internet connectivity for some devices, pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, and the effects of global inflation driving up prices.

This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global markets for blood glucose monitoring devices, including traditional blood glucose meters and more advanced continuous glucose monitors.

Countries covered by this report include the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World. The forecast range for this report is 2021-26.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Diabetes Overview

2. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

2.1 Blood glucose monitoring overview

2.2 Products and technology

2.2.1 Blood glucose meters

2.2.2 Continuous glucose monitors

2.3 Developments in blood glucose meter technology

2.3.1 Automatic blood glucose meters

2.3.2 Noninvasive design

2.4 Developments in continuous glucose monitor technology

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Technology trends

3.2 Market drivers and limiters

3.3 Market analysis

3.3.1 Market forecast: US

3.3.2 Market forecast: five major European market

3.3.3 Market forecast: Japan

3.3.4 Market forecast: rest of world

3.4 Competitive analysis

3.4.1 Abbott

3.4.2 Dexcom

3.4.3 Medtronic

3.4.4 Senseonics

3.4.5 Other suppliers

3.5 Bibliography

