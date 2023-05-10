European Insurance Technology Market 2023 - 2027: Increasing Collaborations Between Investors and Insurance Technology Vendors Drives Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Insurance Technology Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The insurance technology market in Europe is forecast to grow by $ 14523.99 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.58% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Akur8

Alan SA

Anorak Technologies Ltd.

Charles Taylor Ltd.

Descartes Underwriting SAS

Digital Fineprint Ltd.

F2X Group Ltd.

FRISS

Getsafe Digital GmbH

INZMO Europe GmbH

Majesco

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolka Akcyjna Group

Qidenus Group GmbH

Qover SA

Quantemplate Technologies Inc.

Shift Technology

simplesurance GmbH

wefox Insurance AG

Xempus AG

Duck Creek Technologies Inc.

The report on the insurance technology market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing need for insurance across European countries due to rising natural hazards, dominance of government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in Europe, and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in regional insurance industry.

This study identifies the increasing collaborations between investors and insurance technology vendors in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the insurance technology market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the integration of wearables into customer engagement metrics for insurance and the integration of big data and ai in insurance technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the insurance technology market in Europe covers the following areas:

Insurance technology market sizing

Insurance technology market forecast

Insurance technology market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Insurance technology market in Europe 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Cloud computing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 IoT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Big data and business analytics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Blockchain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Technology



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 69: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

