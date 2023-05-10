Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Market Research Report 2023: Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast to 2031" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2031 Ulcerative Colitis (UC) drug sales to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%, which will be driven by the approvals and launches of nine pipeline therapies and biosimilars.



The etiology of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) is classified as idiopathic, although there are numerous theories regarding possible causes. The following hypotheses and factors have been proposed to explain the source of the continuous inflammation of the colon seen in Ulcerative Colitis (UC) patients. For the analysis in this report, patients are segmented by severity: mild to moderate, moderate to severe, and severe to fulminant.



The current Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market is overcrowded with cheap generic drugs for mild to moderate disease, expensive biologics such as anti-tumor necrosis factors (TNFs) and anti-integrins, and biosimilars for severe disease that are used as short- or long-term alternatives to surgical options.

The R&D within this space consists of 11 late-stage pipeline drugs with five oral formulations, more convenient dosing frequencies, novel mechanisms of action (MOAs), and improved safety profiles and drug availability. However, the pipeline products will be challenged by the increasing emergence of biosimilars, since the major brands will experience patent cliffs throughout the forecast period.



There are still high levels of unmet clinical need in the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market, especially relating to the lack of safe and efficacious treatment alternatives.

Additionally, key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by the publisher indicated the need for biomarkers to predict responsiveness to therapy and prognosis, the lack of highly efficacious treatment alternatives, the low availability of treatments for patients with comorbidities, as well as the standardization of patient-reported outcomes (PROs).



Major drivers of growth in the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market over the forecast period include:

An increase in prevalence rates in four of the eight major markets and an increase in diagnosed prevalent cases in seven markets.

The approval and launch of 11 pipeline products into the market during the forecast period, some of which are directed towards significant unmet needs

The high treatment rates across the 8MM

The high unmet need for safe efficacious therapies.

The major barriers of growth in the Ulcerative Colitis (UC) market during the forecast period include:

The high prices of biologic agents, which will prevent physicians from prescribing them to all severe patients.

The crowded market dynamics, including the already established biologics market, which will make the uptake of pipeline drugs more difficult.

Patent expiries of key biologics, which will decrease sales due to the launch of biosimilars and subsequent brand erosion, as well as adding to the overall competitiveness of the market for newcomers.

