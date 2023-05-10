MissionGO Wins AUVSI XCELLENCE Humanitarian Award for Excellence in Mission

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionGO, Inc., a full-service uncrewed aircraft solution provider in critical infrastructure, cargo operations, and training, was announced as the XCELLENCE Humanitarian Award winner by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) yesterday. “Operation Healing Eagle Feather”, a multi-flight demonstration showcasing the possibilities of UAS solutions in the Navajo Nation, was selected from a pool of accomplished applicants and operations for the Xcellence in Mission – Humanitarian award category.



The award is for the successful flight operation with the Navajo Nation transporting supplies and essential items like prescriptions, emergency kits, first aid, and livestock medication. MissionGO was invited by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President to Window Rock, Arizona, the seat of government, capital, and sacred location of the Navajo Nation, to showcase the opportunities for uncrewed aircraft system use in improving daily life for the Navajo people.

MissionGO selected Navajo United Way to receive the $1,000 award donation to give back and thank the Navajo people for the opportunity to collaborate on this operation. The organization supports healthy living programs, youth education, and programs to help families with basic needs.

“MissionGO is honored to receive the Xcellence in Mission award,” says Chris Corgnati, President of MissionGO. “It’s been a privilege working with the Navajo Nation supporting and discovering new opportunities for UAS to be used to enhance daily life.”

The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor individuals and organizations that are innovators in the uncrewed systems industry, with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading, and promoting safe adoption of uncrewed systems, and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve society. Learn more about the AUVSI XCELLENCE awards here.

Watch the full video from Operation Healing Eagle Feather here.

Learn more from the revolutionary flight with the Navajo Nation below:

About MissionGO

MissionGO is a leading provider of UAS solutions and services. Formed by the professionals responsible for the first successful human organ delivery used in a transplant surgery via UAS and currently servicing one of the largest UAS inspection contracts in the world, MissionGO is trailblazing the UAS industry innovating critical infrastructure inspections, medical and commercial cargo delivery, and UAS training and program stand-up. MissionGO is a portfolio company within JSP Ventures. Learn more at www.missiongo.io.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

