Global Chlor-Alkali Market Report 2023: A $90+ Billion Industry by 2028 - Analysis by Soda Ash, Caustic Soda, & Chlorine

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chlor-Alkali Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Product (Soda Ash, Caustic Soda, Chlorine), Production Process, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the global Chlor-Alkali is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.47%. The expansion of automobiles and healthcare, as well as the growing urbanization, are driving up the chlor alkali market. The Chlor-Alkali market is expected to generate USD 90.34 Billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 66.89 Billion in 2021.

The research study also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



Before 2020, industries such as automobile, healthcare, construction, that use Chlor-Alkali as their raw material had been expanding significantly, and the pandemic has made the expansion of the healthcare industry even faster. Several sectors of the Chlor- alkali business, including automobile, PVC, and disinfectants, experienced a significant rise in demand as a result of an increase in population.



Rising vinyl expenditure, an increase in the number of innovations in the lifestyle, the expansion of product offerings, and the demand for organic chemicals are key drivers driving the market growth.



In the Asia Pacific region, customers are ready to pay for advanced products such as medicines, organic chemicals, PVC, and surfactants. The growing concern for the safety of buildings has increased demand for a variety of products and accessories, including caustic soda. Additionally, with the growth in infections, allergies, bacterial diseases, and other skin disorders, the need for regular cleaning of surfaces is increasing in the healthcare industry as a means of reducing infectious diseases.



Additionally, the research report displays data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, demand for future forecast, and so on.



Demand for Caustic Soda in Asia is boosting the market growth. The major factor driving the growth of the Chlor-Alkali market is the increasing demand for caustic soda from the pulp & paper industry. Furthermore, the rising demand for construction applications is the governing factor for caustic soda.

Caustic soda is used to manufacture products in industries like paper & pulp, soap & detergents, textiles, etc., and also in the manufacturing process of many organic and inorganic chemicals. As a result, the product has high demand and is expected to boost the Chlor-Alkali market. China is expected to be the largest market due to the large-scale production and consumption of caustic soda products and their derivatives.



Organic chemicals use caustic soda for manufacturing different products, such as methanol, sulfites, phosphates, hydroxyl ethyl cellulose, carboxymethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose, polyurethane, cellulose ether, methylcellulose, propylene oxide, polycarbonate, ethylene amines, epoxy resins, acetic acid, and epiChloroohydrin.

Furthermore, it is also used for neutralization and gas scrubbing by many organic chemical manufacturing companies. China and India are the major countries producing organic chemicals in the Asia-Pacific region. With the increasing production of polycarbonate, methanol, polyurethane, epoxy resin, acetic acid, the demand for caustic soda increases significantly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $72.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $90.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Chlor-Alkali Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of the Chlor-Alkali market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022, and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Chlor-Alkali Market by Product (Soda Ash, Caustic Soda, Chlorine).

The report analyses the Chlor-Alkali Market by Production Process (Diaphragm Cells, Membrane Cells, Other Production Process).

The report analyses the Chlor-Alkali Market by Application (Chemical Production, Textiles, Pulp and Paper, Other Applications).

The Global Chlor-Alkali Market has been analyzed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, and India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by product, by application, and by energy capacity.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Competitive Positioning: Market Position Matrix, Market Share Analysis, Company Profiles

OLIN Corporation

TATA Chemicals Limited

TOSOH Corporation

INEOS

AGC Inc.

Hanwha Corporation

AkzoNobel

Tronox Holdings PLC

Bayer AG

The DOW Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jw9sr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment