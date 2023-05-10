Global Polyvinyl Chloride Industry Report 2023-2027: Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts - Details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinyl Chloride Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecast by Region and Countries Including Details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Polyvinyl Chloride capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 59.97 mtpa in 2022 to 71.79 mtpa in 2027, registering total growth of 20%.

Around 33 planned and announced Polyvinyl Chloride projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by North America over the upcoming years.

Among countries, India is expected to lead Polyvinyl Chloride capacity additions by 2027, followed by China and US. Adani Enterprises Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, and Formosa Plastics Group are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, An Overview

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2017-2027

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2017-2022

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Capacity Contribution by Region

Key Companies by Polyvinyl Chloride Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022

Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Polyvinyl Chloride Industry

Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Countries

Global Planned and Announced Polyvinyl Chloride Projects

