Global Manual Resuscitators Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1,063 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.49%

The Global Manual Resuscitators Market was valued at USD 596.48 Million in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 1063.75 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.49 % from 2023-2030.

The lungs of patients who are unable to breathe on their own are inflated using hand-held, portable manual resuscitators, which provide positive pressure breathing.

This keeps the patients alive and oxygenated. Every time the button is pressed, the device permits air to be pushed into the lungs. If oxygen isn't accessible in a crisis, you can utilize the manual resuscitator.



Market Drivers



It is expected that the market will expand from 2023 to 2030 due to the rising demand for newborn care. In the United States, the preterm birth rate was 10.1% in 2020 and 10.2% in 2019, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. In the US, preterm birth affects 1 in 10 newborns.

Due to the rising rate of preterm births, there was an increase in demand for manual resuscitators, which ultimately fueled the market expansion. Consequently, this element fosters market expansion. The market growth rate is the result of several strategic initiatives that organizations are pursuing.

To save lives and reduce the likelihood of cardiac arrest, several worldwide organizations have teamed up. To reduce premature death from non-communicable diseases, for instance, the American Heart Association works with the World Health Organisation. The goal is to reduce the non-communicable disease burden by 25% by 2025, which will aid in reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease and stroke globally. Positive market growth effects are projected as a result of this.



Market Restraints



Manual resuscitators have several issues that prevent the market from expanding. Possible side effects include the stomach expanding with air, pressurized lung damage, and overstretching. Typically, vomiting from gastric inflation might result in some stomach contents getting into the lungs. These factors thus prevent the market from growing.

Market Segmentation



By Product

Self-Inflating Resuscitator

Flow-Inflating Resuscitator

T-Piece

By Modality

Disposable

Reusable

By Material

Silicon

PVC

Rubber

By Technology

Pop-Off Valve

Peep Valve

Pneumatic

Double Wall

Mask

Others

By Patient Type

Adult

Pediatric

Infant

By Application

COPD

Cardiopulmonary Arrest

Anesthesia

Asthma

Others

By End User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Military

Specialized Diagnostic Centers

Emergency Transport Vehicle

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Retail Sales

Online Sales

By Region

North America Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

