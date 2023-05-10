Global Books Market to 2030: Growing Number of Readers Worldwide and the Rise of E-books fuel the Sector

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Books Market, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Book Type, by Genre, by Format, by Distribution Channel, by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Books Market was valued at USD 140.85 Bn in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 173.83 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Penguin Random House

HarperCollins Publishers

Macmillan Publishers

Scholastic Corporation

Bloomsbury Publishing

China Publishing Group Corporation

Kadokawa Corporation

Shueisha Inc

Kyobo Bookstore Co. Ltd.

Crossword Bookstores Limited

Page One Group Pte Ltd

Bonnier Books

Springer Nature

Books are an essential part of our lives and have been a source of knowledge and entertainment for centuries. With the advancement of technology and the rise of digital media, the book industry has undergone significant changes. The market for books now encompasses physical books as well as e-books, audiobooks, and other digital formats.

The industry is highly competitive, with players ranging from traditional publishing houses to online booksellers and self-publishing platforms. This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the global book market, including market trends, key players, and more.



Market Drivers



The global book market is driven by various factors such as a growing number of readers worldwide, the rise of e-books, and increasing demand for books in emerging economies.

The growing number of readers, including both avid readers and casual readers, has been a major driver of the book market. Additionally, the rise of e-books has made reading more accessible, convenient, and affordable for readers.



Furthermore, the increasing demand for books in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, among others, has been a significant driver of the book market. These economies have witnessed increasing literacy rates, higher disposable incomes, and growing interest in education, which has led to a surge in demand for books.



Market Restraints



A major factor restraining the global books market is the shift towards digital reading. E-books and audiobooks have been gaining popularity due to their convenience and affordability, and this has led to a decline in sales of physical books.



Another challenge is the emergence of piracy and illegal distribution of books, which affects the sales revenue of publishers and authors. In addition, the high cost of printing and distribution also poses a challenge, especially for small publishers and independent authors. The increasing competition from other forms of entertainment, such as movies and video games, also impacts the demand for books.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD(BN)) in 2022 USD(BN)140.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD(BN)) by 2030 USD(BN)173.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation



By Book Type

Fiction

Non-Fiction

Education

Religion & Spirituality

Others

By Genre

Fantasy

Romance

Thriller

Science Fiction

Biography

History

Others

By Format

Hardcover

Paperback

Audiobooks

E-Books

By Distribution Channel

Online Bookstores

Offline Bookstores

Direct Selling

Region

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uidzf4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment