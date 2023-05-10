Global Laboratory Information System Market Report 2023: Rising Demand of Accurate and Efficient Diagnostic Testing Drives the $3.59 Billion Market - Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Information System Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laboratory information system market attained a value of about USD 1.96 billion in 2022, driven by the rising demand of accurate and efficient diagnostic testing across the globe. The market is anticipated to attain a value of USD 3.59 billion by 2031, likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.
Laboratory Information System Market: Introduction
The global laboratory information system (LIS) market is a growing sector within the healthcare industry that is aimed at managing and maintaining laboratory operations and data. A laboratory information system (LIS) is a software system designed to manage, store, and analyse information generated in the medical laboratory, including patient and specimen data, test results, and laboratory workflows.
The increasing demand for accurate and efficient diagnostic testing, along with the need for automation and standardization of laboratory workflows, is driving the growth of the LIS market. The use of LIS is also becoming increasingly important for compliance with regulatory requirements and accreditation standards.
North America is expected to dominate the global LIS market due to the high adoption rate of healthcare IT solutions in the region, along with the presence of a large number of healthcare IT companies. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing adoption of LIS in emerging economies such as India and China.
Global Laboratory Information System Market Scenario
The global laboratory information system (LIS) market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years due to the increasing demand for laboratory automation, rising need for regulatory compliance, and the growing adoption of LIS in emerging economies.
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, is also driving the demand for laboratory testing and driving the growth of the LIS market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud-based LIS solutions, advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, and the growing trend towards personalized medicine are also contributing to the growth of the LIS market.
Geographically, North America and Europe are currently the largest markets for LIS due to the high healthcare spending, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the strong regulatory environment. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for healthcare IT solutions in the region.
Overall, the global LIS market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for laboratory automation, and the growing need for regulatory compliance in the healthcare industry.
Key Players in the Global Laboratory Information System Market
- Orchard Software Corporation
- Sunquest Information Systems, Inc
- Cerner Corporation
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc
- CompuGroup Medical SE and Co. KGaA
- Medical Information Technology, Inc
- SCC Soft Computer
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Comp Pro Med Inc
- American Soft Solutions Corp
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Meditech
- Aspyra
Global Laboratory Information System Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Component
- Services
- Hardware
Market Breakup by Product
- Standalone LIS
- Integrated LIS
Market Breakup by Delivery Mode
- On-Premises
- Cloud Based
Market Breakup by End User
- Hospital Laboratories
- Independent Laboratories
- Physician Office Laboratories
- Others
Regulatory Framework
- Regulatory Overview
- US FDA
- EU EMA
- INDIA CDSCO
- JAPAN PMDA
