Global Laboratory Information System Market Report 2023: Rising Demand of Accurate and Efficient Diagnostic Testing Drives the $3.59 Billion Market - Forecasts to 2031

The global laboratory information system market attained a value of about USD 1.96 billion in 2022, driven by the rising demand of accurate and efficient diagnostic testing across the globe. The market is anticipated to attain a value of USD 3.59 billion by 2031, likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.



Laboratory Information System Market: Introduction



The global laboratory information system (LIS) market is a growing sector within the healthcare industry that is aimed at managing and maintaining laboratory operations and data. A laboratory information system (LIS) is a software system designed to manage, store, and analyse information generated in the medical laboratory, including patient and specimen data, test results, and laboratory workflows.



The increasing demand for accurate and efficient diagnostic testing, along with the need for automation and standardization of laboratory workflows, is driving the growth of the LIS market. The use of LIS is also becoming increasingly important for compliance with regulatory requirements and accreditation standards.



North America is expected to dominate the global LIS market due to the high adoption rate of healthcare IT solutions in the region, along with the presence of a large number of healthcare IT companies. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing adoption of LIS in emerging economies such as India and China.

Global Laboratory Information System Market Scenario



The global laboratory information system (LIS) market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years due to the increasing demand for laboratory automation, rising need for regulatory compliance, and the growing adoption of LIS in emerging economies.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, is also driving the demand for laboratory testing and driving the growth of the LIS market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud-based LIS solutions, advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, and the growing trend towards personalized medicine are also contributing to the growth of the LIS market.



Geographically, North America and Europe are currently the largest markets for LIS due to the high healthcare spending, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the strong regulatory environment. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for healthcare IT solutions in the region.



Overall, the global LIS market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for laboratory automation, and the growing need for regulatory compliance in the healthcare industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Players in the Global Laboratory Information System Market

Orchard Software Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc

Cerner Corporation

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc

CompuGroup Medical SE and Co. KGaA

Medical Information Technology, Inc

SCC Soft Computer

Epic Systems Corporation

Comp Pro Med Inc

American Soft Solutions Corp

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Meditech

Aspyra

Global Laboratory Information System Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Component

Services

Hardware

Market Breakup by Product

Standalone LIS

Integrated LIS

Market Breakup by Delivery Mode

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Market Breakup by End User

Hospital Laboratories

Independent Laboratories

Physician Office Laboratories

Others

Patent Analysis

Analysis by Type of Patent

Analysis by Publication year

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Patent Age

Analysis by CPC Analysis

Analysis by Patent Valuation

Analysis by Key Players

Grants Analysis

Analysis by year

Analysis by Amount Awarded

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Grant Application

Analysis by Funding Institute

Analysis by NIH Departments

Analysis by Recipient Organization

Funding Analysis

Analysis by Funding Instances

Analysis by Type of Funding

Analysis by Funding Amount

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Leading Investors

Analysis by Geography

Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

Analysis by Partnership Instances

Analysis by Type of Partnership

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Geography

Regulatory Framework

Regulatory Overview

US FDA

EU EMA

INDIA CDSCO

JAPAN PMDA

