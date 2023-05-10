SBA to Host 2nd Annual America’s Seed Fund Week Showcasing and Connecting Entrepreneurs to Country’s Largest Source of Early-Stage R&D Funding

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, announced the 2nd annual America’s Seed Fund Week. Taking place from May 15 - 18, the series of virtual events, including Startup Expo, offers entrepreneurs working on advanced technologies and the organizations that support them, opportunities to collaborate, and connect to the country’s largest source of early-stage funding for Research & Development (R&D).

Known as America’s Seed Fund, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs serve as a springboard for providing over $4 billion in non-dilutive funding in the form of contracts and grants to early-stage startups and innovative small businesses each year, science and technology focused entrepreneurs advance groundbreaking ideas from the research & development to commercialization. The SBA is committed to building a thriving innovation ecosystem and America’s Seed Fund Week 2023 will set the stage for an inclusive learning experience, welcoming attendees to deepen their understanding of the program and its competitive funding opportunities.

“America’s entrepreneurs are our nation’s problem-solvers seeking ways to improve everyday life and the world around us. At the SBA, we are committed to helping to make sure our great ideas can be developed, commercialized and launched into thriving businesses,” said Administrator Guzman. “Last year I kicked off our inaugural Seed Fund Startup Expo to showcase groundbreaking innovations funded by the SBIR program and to build awareness for more aspiring entrepreneurs to leverage this non-dilutive federal research and development program. The U.S. economy depends on its entrepreneurs, and Seed Fund Week is our chance to ensure they can connect and find resources to start and grow.”

America’s Seed Fund Week will feature virtual panels and presentations that bring together program participants with federal agency SBIR/STTR program managers and leading industry decision-makers. As a highlight of the week, SBA is hosting its 2nd America’s Seed Fund Startup Expo on Monday, May 15th. Startup Expo is a showcase of innovative small business startups that have benefited from America’s Seed Fund contracts and grants; selected companies will present cutting edge technologies critical for our nation’s economic prosperity, global competitiveness, and national security.

America’s Seed Fund Week Overview

Monday, May 15

2 - 2:30 PM ET | America’s Seed Fund Week Welcome and Opening Remarks by SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

2:30 - 5 PM ET | America’s Seed Fund Startup Expo 2023 –the virtual showcase of innovative ventures that define the cutting edge of technologies critical for our nation’s economic prosperity, global competitiveness, and national security

Welcome with Bailey DeVries, SBA Associate Administrator for Investment and Innovation

Fireside Chat with Bailey DeVries, SBA Associate Administrator, and Jason Rathje, Director of the Office of Strategic Capital at the Department of Defense, on the Small Business Investment Company Critical Technology Initiative .

Startup Expo spotlighting startup showcase winners and moderated by Helena Krusec, Strategic Engagement Lead at AFWERX; Bob Smith, Director, SBIR/STTR Programs at the Department of the Navy; and Andy Yakulis, Director, Corporate Ventures at the Army Applications Lab

Tuesday, May 16

2 - 2:30 PM ET | Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) 101

U.S. Small Business Administration

2:30 - 3:30 PM ET | Is America’s Seed Fund for Me?

Panel with speakers from the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Department of Defense (DoD)

Wednesday, May 17

2 - 4 PM ET | Agency Open Houses – Participants will have the opportunity to speak directly to America’s Seed Fund awarding agency representatives

Various Federal Agencies

Thursday, May 18

2 - 3 PM ET | Inside the Head of an Evaluator

Panel with speakers from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

3 - 3:50 PM ET | Next Steps, Getting Started - Insights on the resources available to you from the federal government, organizations within your state or region, and our nation’s innovation ecosystem

U.S. Small Business Administration

3:50 - 4 PM ET | Closing Remarks

U.S. Small Business Administration

For more information and registration link for the virtual America’s Seed Fund Week and Startup Expo 2023 visit: https://www.americasseedfund.us

