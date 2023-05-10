Global Subscription Box Market Report 2023: Significant Growth in the E-commerce Sector is Expected to Drive the Sector

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Subscription Box Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global subscription box market is expected to grow from $26.79 billion in 2022 to $31.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.74%. The subscription box market is expected to reach $59.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.58%.

Major players in the subscription box market are The Hut.com Ltd., TechStyle Fashion Group, Amazon.com Inc., BarkBox, Blue Apron Inc., Dollar Shave Club Inc., FabFitFun Inc., Grove Collaborative Inc., Harry's Inc., HelloFresh SE, Loot Crate LLC, FemTec Health Inc., Quip, Try The World LLC and Sips By.

The major types of subscription boxes are replenishment subscriptions, curation subscriptions, and access subscriptions. Replenishment subscriptions refer to a subscription that allows consumers to automate the purchase of commodity items. It is segmented into gender types, such as male and female. Subscription boxes are used in various applications, such as health and fitness, food and beverages, apparel, education, personal care and cosmetics, books, and other applications.



The subscription box market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides subscription market statistics, including subscription industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a subscription box market share, detailed subscription box market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the subscription box industry. This subscription box market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Strategic collaboration and partnerships are key trends gaining popularity in the subscription box market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating collaborations and partnerships to sustain their position in the subscription box market.

For instance, in July 2021, Blue Apron Inc., a US-based ingredient-and-recipe meal kit company, launched the Love box in collaboration with The Partnership for a Healthier America. Through this collaboration, Blue Apron increases accessibility to the tradition of cooking at home, in which three family-friendly recipes are included in each box to encourage everyone to cook together. The Partnership for a Healthier America is a US-based non-profit organization that collaborates with the private sector to change the food industry in an effort to achieve health equity.



In November 2021, FemTec Health, Inc., a US-based healthcare and beauty sciences company, acquired Birchbox for an amount of $45 million. Through this acquisition, FemTec Health increased its personalized skin and healthcare product portfolio and improved the customer experience. Birchbox is a US-based online monthly subscription service company specializing in beauty-related and women's healthcare products.



North America was the largest region in the Subscription box market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the subscription box market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Significant growth in the e-commerce sector is expected to propel the growth of the subscription box market going forward. The e-commerce sector refers to a business that involves the exchange of products and services, and the sending of money or data across an electronic network, most notably the internet.

E-commerce involves continuous packing and fulfillment processes on a recurrent basis to deliver subscription boxes to customers that can improve the customer's lifetime value significantly. For instance, in August 2022, according to a report published by the U.S. Census Bureau, a US-based statistical agency, the total retail sales of products through e-commerce platforms in 2021 were $240.9 billion, which then increased to $257.3 billion in 2022 the United States. Therefore, significant growth in the e-commerce sector is driving the growth of the subscription box market.



The subscription box market includes revenues earned by entities through auto-ship and curated boxes. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



