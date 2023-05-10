Global Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector is Projected to Reach $68.2 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.2%

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chronic fatigue syndrome treatment market size was valued at USD 47.2 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach a value of USD 68.2 million by 2031.

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic fatigue syndrome and the rising awareness about the condition.



Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), is a complex disorder characterized by extreme fatigue that cannot be explained by any underlying medical condition. The fatigue is worsened by physical or mental activity and does not improve with rest.

Treatment options for CFS include medication, counselling, and lifestyle changes to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for patients. The increasing prevalence of CFS, rising awareness about the condition, and the growing demand for effective treatment options are driving the market growth.



Advancements in diagnostic tools and treatment approaches have played a significant role in the growth of the chronic fatigue syndrome treatment market. The development of telemedicine and online therapy platforms has made CFS treatment more accessible to people who may have difficulty accessing traditional in-person care. This has expanded the reach of CFS treatment and helped to meet the growing demand for services.



The chronic fatigue syndrome treatment market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as awareness of the condition continues to increase, and new treatment options and technologies are developed to meet the needs of patients with CFS. However, there are still significant barriers to accessing CFS treatment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where access to healthcare services is often limited. Efforts are underway to address these barriers and improve access to CFS treatment globally.



Epidemiology of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome



Chronic fatigue syndrome affects millions of people worldwide, with varying prevalence rates reported across different countries and regions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 836,000 to 2.5 million Americans suffer from CFS but majority of them remain undiagnosed. In Europe, the estimated prevalence of CFS ranges from 0.4% to 2.5% of the population. In Asia, the prevalence of CFS is reported to be lower, ranging from 0.2% to 1.2%.



It affects both genders, but it is more prevalent among women than men. Women are reported to be two to four times more likely to develop CFS than men. The condition can affect individuals of all ages, but it is most diagnosed in people between the ages of 40 and 60. Chronic fatigue syndrome can also affect children and adolescents, but it is less common in these age groups.

Market Segmentation



The market can be segmented based on types, modes, distribution channels, end user, and major regions:



by Type

Immune Enhancer and Antivirals

Sleep Enhancer

CNS Stimulants

Others

by Mode

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories

by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

