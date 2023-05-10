Cold Form Blister Packaging Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030: Strong Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging for Patient Compliance Supports Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Form Blister Packaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cold Form Blister Packaging estimated at US$986.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$805 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyvinyl Chloride segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $137.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Cold Form Blister Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$137.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
- Amcor plc
- Aphena Pharma Solutions, Inc.
- Bilcare Limited
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Essentra plc
- Flexi Pack Limited
- Green Pack Foils Pvt. Ltd.
- Ningbo Dragon Packaging Technology Co,Ltd.
- Nuplas Industries Limited
- PAXXUS
- Ropack Inc.
- Svam Toyal Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Tekni-Plex, Inc.
- Wasdell Packaging Group
- Winpak Ltd.
- Wisesorbent Technology LLC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|242
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$986.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1600 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Cold Form Blister Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020, 2021, & 2022
- Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Sector
- Global Packaging Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Megatrends amid COVID-19 with Potential to Reshape Blister Pack Design
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Remains Stable
- COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
- Exploding E-Commerce to Drive Demand for Packaging
- Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Blister Packaging: An Overview
- Global Packaging Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Exploding Consumerism in Developing Countries Spurs Revenue Growth
- Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Material (in %): 2020E
- Cold Form Blister Packaging: A Preview
- Cold Forming Blister Packs Vs Thermoforming Blister Packs
- Pharma Packaging: Primary Market Driver
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Strong Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging for Patient Compliance Supports Growth
- R&D Initiatives Set Perfect Stage for Market Growth
- Companies Come Forward with Sustainable Solutions
- Factors Supporting Cold Form Blister Pack Innovations
- Introduction of New Packaging Formats and Materials Pose a Threat to Market Growth
- Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Smart Blister Packaging for Clinical Trials to Push Patient Compliance to Medications
- Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
- Increasing Acceptance of Food Blister Packaging Brings the Food & Beverage Industry
- Megatrends Wielding Influence on the Market
- Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqctqj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment