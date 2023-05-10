Global Remote Input Output Modules Strategic Business Report 2023: Sophisticated I/O Systems to Pave Way for IIoT-Powered Automation Systems

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Input Output Modules: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Remote Input Output Modules estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
PLC-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dcs-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $808.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Remote Input Output Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$808.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$557.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|278
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Slowdown in Automation Investments Impacts Business Opportunities for Remote I/O Modules
- Percentage Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
- Remote Input Output Modules - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Remote Input/Output Modules: A Prelude
- Working Principle & Benefits
- Key Components & Installation of Remote I/O Modules
- Insights into I/O Systems
- Leveraging Remote I/O
- Types of Remote I/O Modules
- Outlook
- PLC-based Remote I/O Category Holds the Largest Revenue Share
- Competition
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Remote I/O Modules Market: 2020
- RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case for Remote I/O Modules
- Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Industrial Automation Trend in Multiple Industries & the Need for Remote Monitoring of Industrial Processes Support Growth
- Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Sophisticated I/O Systems to Pave Way for IIoT-Powered Automation Systems
- World Industry 4.0 Investments (in US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, & 2023
- Computer Networking of Remote I/O Devices Allows Cost-Efficient Expansion & Upgrade of Existing Systems
- Advent of Advanced I/O Systems
- Remote I/O Space Witnesses Flurry of Compact & Efficient Solutions with High Smartness Quotient
- High-Density I/O
- Customized I/O Systems
- Remote I/O for Local Control
- Rise in Wireless I/O Modules with Cloud Connectivity
- Rise in Use of Open-Source Software for Programming Remote I/O Modules
- Rising Demand for Ethernet-Connected Devices and the Ensuing Increase in POE Solutions Augurs well for Market Growth
- Water Treatment Systems and Wastewater Treatment Projects Drive Demand
- World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water
- Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
- Smart Connected Homes and Buildings Boost Prospects for Remote I/O Modules
- Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Growing Focus on Optimization of Costs to Accelerate Demand
- Agriculture Industry Accelerates Advanced Technologies Adoption amid the Pandemic
- Advantages of Using IoT in Agriculture
- World Smart Agriculture Market by Agriculture Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, and Other Agriculture Types
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
