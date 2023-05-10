Harver Implements TruEra AI Quality Solution to Assess Algorithmic Fairness, Help Comply with New York Bias Audit Regulations in Automated Hiring

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruEra, which provides the first suite of AI Quality management solutions for managing model performance, explainability, and societal impact, announced today that Harver, the industry leading hiring solution helping organizations optimize their talent decisions, is implementing TruEra to help optimize the performance of Harver’s behavioral assessment solutions and ensure compliance with the imminent City of New York AI regulations for HR applications.



In late 2021, the City of New York passed new regulations seeking to reduce bias in AI algorithms used in hiring. Under these regulations, all employers who use automated tools in hiring will be required to undergo a “bias audit.” Employers using and software vendors providing such tools are required to evaluate their systems and demonstrate compliance before the regulations go into effect on July 5, 2023.

Harver uses TruEra’s AI model diagnostics, testing and monitoring to evaluate its behavioral assessment solutions for performance, robustness and model bias on an ongoing basis, including the bias metrics specified by regulators (such as the ones proposed by the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection). TruEra’s software can also be used to identify the root causes behind any results indicating possible disparate treatment of groups, so that appropriate mitigating actions can be taken.

Harver – leader in soft skill assessments

Harver leverages soft skills-optimized AI technology in its behavioral assessments to help enterprise companies build diverse teams of top performers. Harver identifies the key behavioral indicators required to be successful in any given role. With these insights, customers can quickly and accurately map people to jobs in which they will thrive. Millions of job seekers around the world have taken Harver’s behavioral assessments, and the technology is live and compliant in 100+ countries. In August of 2022, Harver acquired pymetrics, inheriting its soft skills assessment platform and behavioral-based AI methodology.

“Enterprises are adopting AI solutions at a rapid pace. Some regulations in this space are necessary, to provide guardrails for responsible use,” said Harver Chief Data Science Officer (and pymetrics co-founder and CEO) Frida Polli. “We were looking for a solution to provide additional auditing capabilities to complement what we had already built in-house. In partnering with TruEra, Harver has deployed a comprehensive AI Quality solution that will optimize AI development while ensuring that the models are fair and responsible. We’re proud to be leading the way in leveraging AI model quality solutions in the HR management technology space.”

“AI brings tremendous benefits to HR and talent management when enterprises deploy it responsibly,” said Will Uppington, Co-founder and CEO of TruEra. “Harver has long been an innovator both in AI and in ensuring that AI is fair and audited. Both Harver and TruEra understand that in order to provide the highest quality ML models, data science teams need the tools to simultaneously and continuously test, monitor, and optimize the quality, performance, and bias of their ML models. We are excited to provide Harver’s expert data science team with the most advanced tools in the market for optimizing AI Quality.”

Harver has implemented the TruEra solution, using it to test and evaluate models relevant to their talent development offerings. TruEra’s fairness evaluation metrics will be key to ensuring that critical models are performing up to standards, and to ensure that they are ready for bias audits as required by the imminent NYC law.

TruEra addresses the next big challenge of AI – the quality challenge. TruEra’s solutions help ensure model quality by providing key model evaluation and performance analytics in the development phase, and then monitoring in live use to ensure rapid debugging and optimal ongoing performance. Due to this full-lifecycle approach to model quality, TruEra has been selected as the preferred vendor by multiple Fortune 1000 companies.

About Harver

Harver is the industry-leading hiring solution helping organizations optimize their talent decisions. Rooted in over 35 years of rich data insights backed by I/O psychology and cognitive science, Harver delivers a suite of automated solutions that enables organizations to engage, hire, and develop the right talent in a fast and fundamentally less biased way. Having processed over 100 million candidates, Harver provides trusted, data-driven, and adaptable offerings, including assessments, video interviews, scheduling, and reference checking. Harver has helped more than 1,300 customers take the smart path to the right talent.

About TruEra

TruEra helps companies to build and maintain better ML models, faster. TruEra provides the first suite of AI Quality solutions that help enterprises analyze machine learning, improve and monitor model quality, and build trust. Powered by enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) Explainability technology based on six years of research at Carnegie Mellon University, the TruEra platform helps eliminate the black box surrounding widely used AI and ML technologies. This visibility leads to higher quality, explainable models that sustainably achieve measurable business results, address unfair bias, and ensure governance and compliance. To learn more, visit truera.com.