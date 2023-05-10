Global Bathroom Scales Strategic Business Report 2023: Concerns over Rising Obesity Prevalence and Focus on Weight Management Drives Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bathroom Scales - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bathroom Scales estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $651.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Bathroom Scales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$651.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$562.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured) -
- AWM Limited
- Bonso Electronics International Inc.
- EatSmart
- Fitbit Inc.
- Groupe SEB
- Johnson Measures and Weights Ltd.
- Leifheit AG
- Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Omron Healthcare Europe B.V
- Salter Housewares Ltd.
- Tanita Corporation
- Tanita Corporation of America Inc.
- Taylor Precision Products Inc.
- Withings
- Zhongshan Camry Electronic Co. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|266
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Bathroom Scales: A Convenient Tool for Health Conscious Consumers to Monitor and Manage Weight
- Global Market Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
- Digital Bathroom Scales Surpassing Demand for Mechanical Bathroom Scales
- A Glance at Select Digital Bathroom Scales
- Select Digital Bathroom Scales Under US$50
- Smart Bathroom Scales Market: Poised for Strong Growth
- Scales for Intense Trainers & Athletes
- Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Scales
- Bathroom Scales for Expectant Mothers & People with Implanted Devices
- A Glance at Select Popular Smart Bathroom Scales
- Product Innovations Pioneer Growth
- Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to Enthrall Customers
- Bathroom Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity
- Talking Bathroom Scale: Recent Advancement
- Wide Assortment of Motifs made Possible by Using Glass
- Next Generation Scales Gain Market Traction
- Researchers Develop Bathroom Scales to Warn About Life Threatening Conditions
- High-tech Scales Gradually Making Inroads into the Bathroom Scales Market
- Bathroom Scales - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Concerns over Rising Obesity Prevalence and Focus on Weight Management Lend Traction to Bathroom Scales Market
- Obesity Statistics
- Demographic Factors Influencing Bathroom Scales Market - A Review
- Emerging Middle Class Population in Developing Countries
- Aging Global Population & Rising Healthcare Expenditure
- Longer Life Expectancy Rates
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure
- Women: A Major Target Group in Bathroom Scales Market
- Increased Importance on Grooming Among Men Opens Up New Potential Growth Market
- Expanding E-retail Market Aiding in Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kybo1y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment