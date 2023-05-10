Global Bathroom Scales Strategic Business Report 2023: Concerns over Rising Obesity Prevalence and Focus on Weight Management Drives Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bathroom Scales - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bathroom Scales estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $651.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Bathroom Scales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$651.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$562.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bathroom Scales: A Convenient Tool for Health Conscious Consumers to Monitor and Manage Weight

Global Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Digital Bathroom Scales Surpassing Demand for Mechanical Bathroom Scales

A Glance at Select Digital Bathroom Scales

Select Digital Bathroom Scales Under US$50

Smart Bathroom Scales Market: Poised for Strong Growth

Scales for Intense Trainers & Athletes

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Scales

Bathroom Scales for Expectant Mothers & People with Implanted Devices

A Glance at Select Popular Smart Bathroom Scales

Product Innovations Pioneer Growth

Novelty in Designs and Enhanced Accuracy of Products to Enthrall Customers

Bathroom Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity

Talking Bathroom Scale: Recent Advancement

Wide Assortment of Motifs made Possible by Using Glass

Next Generation Scales Gain Market Traction

Researchers Develop Bathroom Scales to Warn About Life Threatening Conditions

High-tech Scales Gradually Making Inroads into the Bathroom Scales Market

Bathroom Scales - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Concerns over Rising Obesity Prevalence and Focus on Weight Management Lend Traction to Bathroom Scales Market

Obesity Statistics

Demographic Factors Influencing Bathroom Scales Market - A Review

Emerging Middle Class Population in Developing Countries

Aging Global Population & Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Longer Life Expectancy Rates

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Women: A Major Target Group in Bathroom Scales Market

Increased Importance on Grooming Among Men Opens Up New Potential Growth Market

Expanding E-retail Market Aiding in Market Growth

