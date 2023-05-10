Keeping Students Healthy and Ready to Achieve: Goodside Health Celebrates School Nurses Day

AUSTIN & FORT WORTH, TX, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School Nurses advocate for the health and wellness of every campus community with compassion, warmth, and a smile. That’s why Goodside Health calls on schools, students, families, and community partners across the nation to celebrate those who care for our students this 2023 School Nurse Day.

“Goodside Health’s school-based health services couldn’t exist without the dedication and support of School Nurses,” said Goodside Health CEO Brian White. “They continuously find ways to create safe and healthy spaces for learning, and we’re grateful that so many choose to make SchoolMed a part of their school day.”

By increasing access to care in the trusted setting of the school health room, SchoolMed has increased classroom time by an estimated 202,000 hours for the more than 1.1 million students it serves during the 2022/23 school year.

Through SchoolMed, Goodside Health partners with schools and their health rooms to close the gaps in children’s healthcare with a program designed to keep healthy students in class and create a pathway for sick children to get back to health as quickly as possible.

“School Nurses helped students get care through our telehealth program an amazing 16,000-plus times this school year,” added White. “The dedication they show to their campuses is an inspiration to everyone at Goodside Health.”

“On behalf of everyone at Goodside Health, thank you, School Nurses, for everything you do for your communities.”

Click here to see Goodside Health’s Message of Thanks to School Nurses in recognition of 2023 School Health Nurses Day.

Congratulations #CelebrateSchoolNurses Winners

After dozens of video submissions from students, families, and colleagues across Texas and Florida, Goodside Health is excited to recognize the following submitters and schools as part of the 2023 Celebrate School Nurses campaign.

Congratulations to:

Each randomly selected submitter receives a $100 Visa Gift Card, and the schools of the nominated school nurses receive a $250 donation for school health supplies from Goodside Health.

The #CelebrateSchoolNurses promotion required eligible participants to send in a short video of appreciation for their school nurses from April 17-April 30 (Terms & Conditions* applied). Three submissions were selected by randomized drawing of eligible submissions and were notified directly of their selection. Schools will receive their $250 donation by December 31, 2023. Learn more at goodsidehealth.com/celebrateschoolnurses .

Goodside Health thanks everyone for their commitment to #CelebrateSchoolNurses!

About Goodside Health

Goodside Health is advancing the delivery of pediatric care by partnering with communities to provide access to physical health, mental health, and telehealth services at school, at home, and in the clinic. Relentless advocates for expanding access to care and promoting health equity, Goodside Health leverages a Whole-Child Approach to care and lives our mission of closing gaps in children’s healthcare through innovation and execution. To learn more about Goodside Health, please visit www.goodsidehealth.com .

