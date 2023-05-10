Global Audio and Video Editing Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Online Video Consumption to Drive Demand for Editing Software for Creation of Video Content

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audio and Video Editing Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Audio and Video Editing Software estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Audio and Video Editing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$649.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 456 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Advertising, Media & Entertainment Industry Comes Under Pressure Amidst the Pandemic

An Introduction to Audio and Video Editing Software

Video Editing Software

Audio Editing Software

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

On-Premise Software Tools Lead, Cloud Hosted Solutions Continue to Gain Popularity

Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-Term Growth

Competition

Comparison of Select Video Editing Software

Select Popular Audio Editors

A Review of Select Cloud Video Editing Tools

Recent Market Activity

Audio and Video Editing Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Audio and Video Editing Software Tools Propel Adoption

Growing Demand for Rich Media Content & Special Effects Drives Adoption of Editing Tools in Media & Entertainment Industry

COVID-19 Impact on Media & Production Houses Significantly Impacts Market Growth

Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market: Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 Through 2025

Post Production Work is Carried Out Remotely Now: A Pandemic Infused Trend

Rapid Growth of Streaming Media and OTT Platforms: A Major Opportunity for Audio & Video Editing Software Market

Global OTT (Over-The-Top) Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Rise in Online Video Consumption to Drive Demand for Editing Software for Creation of Video Content

Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) in the US for 2015-2019

Video's Emergence as the Future of Digital Marketing Drives Demand for Audio & Video Editing Software

Global Digital Marketing Expenditure (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021 & 2024

Breakdown of Global Digital Marketing Expenditure (in %) by End-Use Sector: 2021E

Global Digital Video Advertising Spending (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025

% of Companies Using Video Content as Marketing Tool for 2016-2020

Mobile Apps Emerge as a New Revenue Stream for Audio & Video Editing Software Vendors

Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Rising Use of Editing Software in Mobile Devices Bodes Well for the Market

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

A Glance at Select Popular Mobile Video Editing Apps

Video Editing Software Market: Poised for Growth

Audio Editing Software Market: An Overview

Growing Role of AI in Fostering Digital Transformation in Video Editing

Key Benefits of AI-Based Video Editing Tools

AI-Powered Video Editors Assist Entrepreneurs in Creating Effective Vlogs

A Review of Select AI-Based Video Editing Tools

Deepfakes: A Potential Disadvantage of Using AI Technology for Video Editing

Vendors Focus on Small Businesses to Expand Market Opportunities

Non-Professional End-Users Drive Adoption of Video Editing Software

Video Editing in the Cloud: Promising Growth in Store

AR and VR-based Video Content to Broaden Opportunities for Video Editing Software Tools

Growing Use of Open-Source and Free Editing Software: A Key Challenge

