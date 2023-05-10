Global Audio and Video Editing Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Online Video Consumption to Drive Demand for Editing Software for Creation of Video Content

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audio and Video Editing Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Audio and Video Editing Software estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Audio and Video Editing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$649.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
- Acon AS
- Adobe, Inc.
- Animoto Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- ArcSoft, Inc.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Avid Technology, Inc.
- Corel Corporation
- CyberLink Corp
- HairerSoft
- iZotope, Inc.
- MAGIX Software GmbH
- Microsoft Corp
- NCH Software, Inc.
- PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc
- Sony Corporation
- Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH
- TechSmith Corporation
- Wondershare technology Group Co., Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|456
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Advertising, Media & Entertainment Industry Comes Under Pressure Amidst the Pandemic
- An Introduction to Audio and Video Editing Software
- Video Editing Software
- Audio Editing Software
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- On-Premise Software Tools Lead, Cloud Hosted Solutions Continue to Gain Popularity
- Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-Term Growth
- Competition
- Comparison of Select Video Editing Software
- Select Popular Audio Editors
- A Review of Select Cloud Video Editing Tools
- Recent Market Activity
- Audio and Video Editing Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Benefits of Audio and Video Editing Software Tools Propel Adoption
- Growing Demand for Rich Media Content & Special Effects Drives Adoption of Editing Tools in Media & Entertainment Industry
- COVID-19 Impact on Media & Production Houses Significantly Impacts Market Growth
- Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market: Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 Through 2025
- Post Production Work is Carried Out Remotely Now: A Pandemic Infused Trend
- Rapid Growth of Streaming Media and OTT Platforms: A Major Opportunity for Audio & Video Editing Software Market
- Global OTT (Over-The-Top) Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Rise in Online Video Consumption to Drive Demand for Editing Software for Creation of Video Content
- Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) in the US for 2015-2019
- Video's Emergence as the Future of Digital Marketing Drives Demand for Audio & Video Editing Software
- Global Digital Marketing Expenditure (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021 & 2024
- Breakdown of Global Digital Marketing Expenditure (in %) by End-Use Sector: 2021E
- Global Digital Video Advertising Spending (in $ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025
- % of Companies Using Video Content as Marketing Tool for 2016-2020
- Mobile Apps Emerge as a New Revenue Stream for Audio & Video Editing Software Vendors
- Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Rising Use of Editing Software in Mobile Devices Bodes Well for the Market
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020
- A Glance at Select Popular Mobile Video Editing Apps
- Video Editing Software Market: Poised for Growth
- Audio Editing Software Market: An Overview
- Growing Role of AI in Fostering Digital Transformation in Video Editing
- Key Benefits of AI-Based Video Editing Tools
- AI-Powered Video Editors Assist Entrepreneurs in Creating Effective Vlogs
- A Review of Select AI-Based Video Editing Tools
- Deepfakes: A Potential Disadvantage of Using AI Technology for Video Editing
- Vendors Focus on Small Businesses to Expand Market Opportunities
- Non-Professional End-Users Drive Adoption of Video Editing Software
- Video Editing in the Cloud: Promising Growth in Store
- AR and VR-based Video Content to Broaden Opportunities for Video Editing Software Tools
- Growing Use of Open-Source and Free Editing Software: A Key Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
