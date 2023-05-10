Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Size and Analysis By 2030, Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consegic Business Intelligence has published a new research report title global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, with a projected market value of USD 15,299.40 Million by 2030, up from USD 9,672.81 Million in 2022. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for AAC blocks, wall panels, lintels, and others in the building and construction industry. The market is driven by the need for green nontoxic materials and the rising trend of home renovation.

The Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) is a lightweight, precast building material comprised of common ingredients including lime, cement, fly ash, water, and aluminum powder. Aluminum powder results in the formation of bubbles to expand the mixture and provide strong cellular structure to the autoclaved aerated concrete material. Autoclaved aerated concrete is available in the form of blocks, panels, and lintels. AAC material has application for both internal and external constructions to provide dimensional stability and durability to the buildings.

Additionally, autoclaved aerated concrete offers multiple advantages including energy efficiency, fire resistance, moisture resistance, lightweight nature, and cost effectiveness. Autoclaved aerated concrete is coated with polymer modified stucco, stone, or siding to provide insulation and durability to the material against fire, water, and molds.

Moreover, increasing trend of home renovation is driving the demand of autoclaved aerated concrete market. The rising developments in the building and construction industry are promoting the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete market. In addition, inclination towards green building materials is propelling the growth of AAC market. The advancements in technologies including modification block dimensions and introduction of energy information system are boosting the growth of AAC market. For instance, in 2021, Xella International GmbH expanded the production of Ytong jumbo blocks with the introduction of robot-based machinery and energy information system to monitor energy consumption and production process.

Therefore, the emerging trend of digital construction and technological developments in the building and construction industry is driving the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete market. In addition, the rising trend of home renovation is propelling the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete market.



Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, Wall Panel segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing trend of home renovation. Additionally, the rising demand of fire resistant, water resistant, and energy efficient materials for the building and construction industry is propelling the growth of wall panel segment in autoclaved aerated concrete market. For instance, Magicrete AAC wall panels by Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd., offer numerous benefits including high strength, fire resistance, water resistance, with thermal conductivity of 0.115 W/m-K.

Based on Application, Residential segment accounted for major market share in the year 2022 for autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market. The rising adoption of green and nontoxic construction material for increasing trend of home renovation is driving the growth of residential segment in autoclaved aerated market. Additionally, increasing demand for lightweight and ecofriendly construction materials to provide fire resistance, moisture resistance, and thermal insulation is propelling the growth of residential segment in autoclaved aerated concrete market. Moreover, technological developments in the building and construction industry are boosting the growth of residential segment in autoclaved aerated concrete market.

Based on region, Asia Pacific accounted for largest market share for autoclaved aerated concrete market in the year 2022 valued at USD 3,775.30 million, expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization and increasing population are driving the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete market in Asia Pacific region. Additionally, based on country wise shares, China is valued to hold largest market share of 29.3% in the year 2022. Moreover, rising adoption of environmentally friendly and lightweight construction materials for building and construction industry is propelling the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete market in Asia Pacific region.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 15,299.40 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 6.2% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Aercon AAC, Biltech Building Elements Limited, HIL Limited, UltraTech Cement Ltd., CSR Hebel Australia, Forterra plc, Quinn Building Products, H+H International, JK Laxmi Cement Ltd., Bauroc AS, AKG Gazbeton, Xella International GmbH, Bigbloc Construction By Type Blocks

Lintels

Wall Panel

Roof Panel

Floor Panel

Cladding Panel By Application Commercial

Residential

Industrial Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Geography North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa



Key Market Highlights

Globally, Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) are divided based on the type into Blocks, Lintels, Wall Panel, Roof Panel, Floor Panel, and Cladding Panel.

In the context of Application, the market is separated Commercial, Residential, and Industrial.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC).

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Growth Drivers:

Rising adoption of green nontoxic materials in building and construction industry is driving the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete market

Autoclaved aerated concrete is a green nontoxic construction material featured with several benefits including fire resistance, moisture resistance, energy efficiency, thermal insulation, and others. Additionally, increasing home renovation trends are propelling the demand of autoclaved aerated concrete market.

Restrains:

The risk associated with structural defects is hampering the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete market

The improper installation results in the formation of cracks in the structure. Also, the disintegration of material results in the brittle nature of AAC blocks. Therefore, the risk of structural defects is hindering the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete market.

Opportunity:

Introduction of advanced technologies will create lucrative growth opportunities for autoclaved aerated concrete market

The implementation of advanced technologies for the improvement of AAC material including low sulfate autoclaved aerated concrete material will strengthen the growth opportunities for autoclaved aerated concrete market. The utilization of calcinated clay to replace sulfate carrier in AAC will provide comprehensive strength to the material. Therefore, improvement of AAC material will strengthen the growth opportunities for autoclaved aerated concrete market.

Recent Developments



In July 2022, HIL Ltd acquired Fastbuild Blocks Private Limited. The acquisition aims to buy entire manufacturing, distribution, and sales network of autoclaved aerated concrete blocks to take over entire liabilities of Fastbuild Blocks Private Limited.

List of Major Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Aercon AAC Biltech Building Elements Limited HIL Limited UltraTech Cement Ltd. CSR Hebel Australia Forterra plc Quinn Building Products H+H International JK Laxmi Cement Ltd. Bauroc AS AKG Gazbeton Xella International GmbH Bigbloc Construction



Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Segmentation:

By Type Blocks Lintels Wall Panel Roof Panel Floor Panel Cladding Panel

By Application Commercial Residential Industrial



Key Questions Covered in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Report

What is Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market?



-Autoclaved aerated concrete is a precast, lightweight, foam concrete material, used to provide durability and dimensional stability. AAC has applications in both internal and external construction. The autoclaved aerated concrete material provides fire resistance, moisture resistance, and thermal insulation to the building.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market report, and how do dominating segment is impacting the market growth?



-The report consists of segments including Type and Applications. Each segment has a dominating sub-segment being driven by the industry trends and market dynamics. For instance, by type has witnessed blocks as dominating segment owing to increasing demand of autoclaved aerated concrete blocks in building and construction industry.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?



-The report consists of segments including Type and Applications. Each segment is anticipated to have the fastest growing sub-segment, being driven by industry trends and market dynamics. For instance, Application, Commercial subsegment is anticipated to witness fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of emerging trends of digital construction for the renovation and construction of commercial buildings.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?



-The report consists of regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America region is projected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.7% owing to rapid technological developments and increasing construction and infrastructure activities.

Porter's analysis of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market report.



-Porter’s analysis of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market is based on the factors including Supplier Power, Buyer Power, Substitution Threat, Threat from New Entry, and Competitive Rivalry.

