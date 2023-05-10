Advanced Navigation Unveils Australia’s Largest Subsea Robotics Centre

Sydney, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Advanced Navigation, the world’s most determined innovator in artificial intelligence (AI) for robotic and navigation technologies, is announcing the largest subsea robotics facility in Australia, located in Balcatta, Western Australia (WA). The high tech manufacturing and R&D facility will accelerate the production of the company’s revolutionary underwater technologies, including its autonomous underwater robot, Hydrus.

“Now more than ever, there is a need to open up the earth’s oceans, to make data and knowledge more accessible to global communities, research institutions and governments. Western Australia has always been an exploration hub for ocean discoveries.

“The new subsea centre will help Advanced Navigation meet the growing demand for high-grade underwater data, bringing new and existing solutions to market far more quickly and efficiently. With the goal to grow our subsea team threefold, we are confident this investment will deepen and advance our understanding of the oceans,” said Xavier Orr, CEO and co-founder, Advanced Navigation.

https://youtu.be/6pV5EI32TOI

Ocean Intelligence with Advanced Manufacturing

The subsea centre is located on a massive 5.5 acre site. The facility is split between development and manufacturing for high volume production and continued research and expansion of subsea navigation and robotics technologies. This includes the growth of its underwater artificial intelligence division.

Advanced Navigation is a proud stalwart for independent, in-house design and vertical integration that has ushered in many innovations, including extreme miniaturisation of pressure-tolerant electronics, sophisticated sonar technologies and AI-based autonomous systems. The new centre also includes full testing facilities with several marine simulation environments to ensure reliable performance and the highest quality production.

Reshaping the Blue Economy with Brilliant Minds

Advanced Navigation’s break-through underwater navigation and robotic technologies are utilised across the blue economy, supporting research, aquaculture, offshore renewable energy, transportation, surveillance, biotechnology and high-tech services.

The company’s recent autonomous underwater robot Hydrus continues to revolutionise undersea research, survey and exploration by making data capture far simpler and vastly more accessible. The Hydrus design synthesises numerous cutting-edge navigational, sonar, propulsion and data capture technologies with highly developed and sophisticated artificial neural network (ANN) intelligence.

With support from prominent research institutions including the University of Western Australia, Curtin University and philanthropic organisation Minderoo, Advanced Navigation continues to establish sustainable technologies to foster the growth of the blue economy, nationally and internationally.

“It’s exciting to see Advanced Navigation continue to grow its team of engineers in Western Australia. At UWA we are researching how natural and artificial reef structures can protect coastlines by dissipating wave energy – Hydrus is a key tool in mapping and surveying these underwater structures. The technology makes more efficient use of our funds and ultimately scales up our ability to collect high-resolution data,” said Justin Geldard, Coastal and Ocean Researcher, University of Western Australia Ocean Institute.

Future of the Autonomy Revolution

The subsea centre is just one of several investments made by Advanced Navigation as it continues to expand its global reach and capabilities. The company has established headquarters in Sydney with research centres throughout Australia, including Brisbane for aerial drone technology, Canberra for photonic and laser technology and Newcastle for quantum sensing.

In addition to novel autonomous subsea robotics, Advanced Navigation delivers AI-enhanced navigation technologies for land, sea, air and space applications. The company is committed to developing innovative products and systems that will be catalysts of the autonomy revolution.

About Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2012 by engineers Xavier Orr and Chris Shaw to commercialise university research on AI-based inertial navigation. Since 2012, the company has experienced great success and has progressed into several deep and new technology fields. This includes underwater acoustics, GNSS antennas and receivers, radio frequency systems, inertial sensors, robotics, and quantum-enhanced inertial navigation.

Today, Advanced Navigation is a supplier to some of the biggest companies in the world, including Airbus, Boeing, Google, Apple, and General Motors. Advanced Navigation is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with multiple research facilities throughout the country and sales offices around the world. Advanced Navigation is an Australian manufacturer exporting globally while maintaining carbon-neutral operations. #JoinTheAutonomyRevolution

For additional information visit www.advancednavigation.com

For more information about Advanced Navigation, contact the company here:



