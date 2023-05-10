Global Small Wind Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy Production to Drive Market Growth

Dublin, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Wind: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Small Wind estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Horizontal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vertical segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $163.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR
The Small Wind market in the U.S. is estimated at US$163.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$776.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023
- Energy Sector: COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Numerous Challenges to Small Wind Sector
- Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era
- Impact of the Pandemic on Small Wind Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Small Wind - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Small Wind Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial, Residential, and Utilities
- Analysis by Axis Type
- World Small Wind Market by Axis Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Horizontal, and Vertical
- Analysis by Installation Type
- World Small Wind Market by Installation Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Off-Grid, and On-Grid
- Regional Analysis
- World Small Wind Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Small Wind Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Brief Overview of Select Regional Markets
- An Introduction to Small Wind
- Small Wind Turbines
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Small Wind Turbines: Real Blue-Sky Opportunity for Clean, Renewable Energy
- Prominent Trends with Potential to Shape Wind Power Industry
- Small Wind to Attain Next Level with Ongoing Technological Advances
- Wind Energy to Get Turbocharged & Scale Greater Heights with Futuristic Innovations
- Pandemic's Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for Small Wind
- COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020
- Power Grid Modernization Implies Upgrades in Policy Regimes & Infrastructure
- Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040
- Integrating Wind Energy in Power Grids to Meet Peak Demand
- Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
- Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source: 2018
- Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy Production to Drive Market Growth
- Rising Investments in Expansion of Power Networks to Drive Growth
- Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035
- Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
- Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030
- Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Small Wind
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050
- World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040
- Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global Energy Mix Augurs Well for Small Wind Market
- Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
- Increased Opportunity for Energy-as-a-Service in Renewable Energy Space
- Growing Trend Towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Small Wind
- Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities for Small Wind Systems
- World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic Region (2021 & 2027) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
- Smart Cities & Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Small Wind
- Global Smart Grid Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020
- Power Outages & Its Impact on Digitalized Enterprises Spurs Establishment of Microgrids and Small Wind Systems
- Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide by Region: 2021
- Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
- Annual Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms
- Small Wind Market: Challenges
- Small Wind Turbines: Key Restraints
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
